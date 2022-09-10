Theory: Who is Taylor Swift’s favorite cat?

Besides being a great songwriter, Taylor Swift is also known for her love of cats. The famous singer has three cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. For fun, we’ll try to guess which Swift’s cat is her favorite. Of course, this is all a lot of fun, and as a warning, we know that Swift probably loves all three of her cats equally.

Meredith is Taylor Swift’s first cat

Meredith is the cat that started it all. Swift had Meredith, a gray and white Scottish Fold, as a kitten in 2011.

She is named after Ellen Pompeo’s character Meredith Gray from Grey’s Anatomy. In reference to Swift’s admiration for Pompeo and the character, Pompeo appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015.

Of all Swift’s cats, Meredith is probably the most difficult to analyze. Over the years, she’s been seen less and less, leading some Swift fans to periodically speculate that something had happened to Meredith.

In 2021, Swift responded to speculation by posting a video on social networks. The video showed several photos of Meredith, but revealed that the cat “HATES having her picture taken.”

“So yeah, there you go,” Swift said in the video. “That’s the explanation. He’s just a very discreet little cat. She likes her things to be kept to herself. She doesn’t like having a camera pointed at her face. And really, who can blame him?

The singer had a cat named Olivia in 2014

Like Meredith, Olivia is a Scottish Fold, but she is mostly white in color with gray dots on her nose and feet. Olivia joined Swift’s family as a kitten in 2014.

The cat is named after Mariska Hargitay Law and Order: SVU character of Olivia Benson. Like Pompeo, Hargitay also appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

Swift frequently posts photos and videos of Olivia’s unusual sitting and standing positions on social media. Olivia also appears to travel frequently with Swift and was seen accompanying Swift on flights in the Netflix documentary miss american.

During a 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres ShowSwift gave insight into Olivia’s personality.

“Her name is, in the house it’s Dibbles. Because it fits her personality more than Olivia. She’s like a rambling little cat. So her name is Olivia, but it’s like her personality is more like, “Hey guys, it’s Dibbles!” “, Swift said on the talk show.

In the documentary Folklore: the Long Pond studio sessions, Swift also gave more information about Olivia’s personality. The documentary showed clips of Swift’s cats, Olivia and Benjamin, fighting as Swift recorded her 2020 album Folklore at home.

“Benjamin always starts it, and Olivia always finishes it. She’s twice her size but she’s an amazing fighter,” Swift said in the documentary.

Benjamin is Taylor Swift’s new cat

Swift had Benjamin Button as a kitten in 2019. The singer revealed she had a new kitten while filming “Me! ” Musical clip.

A behind-the-scenes featurette revealed that Benjamin had been cast as a kitten in the music video. Swift fell in love with him, and when it was revealed he was “available”, Swift decided to take him home.

Ragdoll cat Benjamin is attentive and cuddly, and is frequently seen on Swift’s social media being carried around by the singer.

“I’ve never personally encountered a cat that preferred to be carried like it was a human baby, but you know, that’s what’s happening here,” Swift said in an Instagram video of Benjamin. “That’s how he prefers to travel. »

Which cat we guess is the singer’s favorite

One thing is clear, Swift is obviously a caring cat owner. She respects each cat’s personality and limitations, and she also celebrates their individual quirks and talents.

Meredith is the beloved first child and a slightly aloof queen on social media. Olivia is the savvy queen and hilarious middle child. Meanwhile, Benjamin is the youngest child and a cuddly, caring king.

Deep down, we think Swift loves all of her cats equally, as all pet parents do. However, with her adorable nickname, funny social media posts, and the way Swift talks about herself, there’s something about Olivia’s vibe that makes us think she might be Swift’s favorite if the singer was forced to choose.

