therapies, wellness and healing programs

Camilla Parker Bowles (75 years old) has paused his schedule to take a few days off rest in india. She has done it with a group of friends and while her husband, Charles III (73), remains in the United Kingdom exercising his functions as monarch. This is her first escape since she took over as queen consort after the death of Isabel II last September 8.

According to the newspaper Times of IndiaCamilla landed in Bangalore, South India, last Thursday, October 20, on a British Airways flight. Once in the city, the queen consort traveled almost 40 kilometers by road until she reached Soukya, a holistic health centerwhose objective is restore the natural balance of mind, body and spirit. It is situated in a quiet oasis, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

From their website they describe it as a “healing sanctuary”in which certain practices of traditional medicine and natural medicine with other complementary therapies. Emphasizes Ayurveda, homeopathy, yoga and naturopathy.

Carlos and Camilla on a visit to the holistic center in India.

Soukya

Any of the treatments are focused on holistic health, a principle based on natural defenses and the immune system to cure and prevent diseases. “It is crucial to understand ourselves as multidimensional beings with body, mind and spirit. These interconnected dimensions must be in perfect harmony to guarantee real well-being,” they explain from the platform of the center.

The center is a residential institute focused on health promotion, through wellness programs, disease treatment and early intervention. It has 25 spaces with a colonial touch and maximum comfort, for those who want to be treated there, do so comfortably. all rooms and suites They have been designed and built in a sustainable way. The simplest reaches a price of $260 per night.

In addition to the different medicinal programs and complementary therapies, guests can access other services such as dietary consultations and enjoy the sports and recreational facilities. The center has large gardens with a swimming pool and paths to enjoy nature walks and cycling.

For Camilla this center is not new. According to the aforementioned newspaper, the queen consort first visited the Soukya facility in 2010. Since then, she has attended on several occasions. Some, even, in the company of Carlos III. As it appears on the website and on the social networks of the holistic center, the King and his wife were in the spaces of the sanctuary in 2019. Then, among other activities, they planted an evergreen tree.

Times of India assures that the president of Soukya, Dr. Isaac Mathai, has been Carlos and Camilla’s holistic doctor. However, due to privacy policies, the practices to which they have resorted have never come to light.

Camilla’s recent visit to India, where she plans to spend around 10 days, has also been carried out quietly. The same media assures, citing police sources, that “there has been instructions not to disclose your trip“. The reason? It is a private trip and the queen consort has not scheduled any public event. The British press has not revealed further details either.

