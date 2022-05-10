therapy is at the table. He talks about it at “Tutti salute” • newsrimini.it

🔊 Listen to the audio

Tonight at 8:35 pm at “Tutto salute” on channel 18 we will talk about irritable bowel and nutrition with Dr. Diego Palazzini, nutritionist of the Italian League for the fight against cancer, Rimini Section, professor of food science, principles of biochemistry of nutrition , nutritional advisor of the University of Urbino, scientific coordinator of studiodinutrizioneumana.com

Eating well, as well as a pleasure, is the main guarantee of health, at home or on vacation. But in addition to prevention, it is often also the best of cures: how many evils are caused by incorrect eating habits? A problem that plagues many of us is the Irritable Colon Syndrome commonly called colitis: about 10% of the world population suffer from it, especially women, and 1 Italian out of 5. Despite numerous studies, a specific cause has never been ascertained, but if it is true that the intestine is our “second brain ”, it is possible that our worries are reflected in the belly.

It is also the reason why this intestinal disorder is defined as a psychosomatic pathology: according to the most reliable hypotheses, at the origin of the condition there would be a communication

and abnormal between the brain and the nerve fibers that innervate the intestine and intestinal muscles. The fact that it can be an emotional disorder, however, does not mean that it should be neglected, because it risks getting worse.

How to keep colitis at bay without ruining our vacation or life? Even before drugs, the best way starts from our table, we talk about it with Dr. Diego Palazzini, clinical nutritionist (pictured)