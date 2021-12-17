there are 10 new games today 16 December

By now Microsoft has taken a liking to complicating the lives of all subscribers looking for something new to play. Today, December 16, he added ten new games to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in one fell swoop, among which there is also an absolute novelty.

The novelty we are talking about is The Gunk, a story-driven third-person action-adventure that puts you in the role of space explorer Rani and takes you to a teeming alien planet threatened by a toxic substance. The game has received good critical ratings (find out what we think in our review of The Gunk) and debuts immediately on day-one. Check out the list below for all the other titles out today in Xbox Game Pass, which also stand out Mortal Kombati 11 And Firewatch.

Xbox Game Pass | The news of December 16, 2021

The Gunk (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Firewatch (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Broken Age (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Lake (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Race With Ryan (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

From here to the end of the year unfortunately no more batches of games are expected, we would also like to inform you that on December 31 will be removed Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Xbox), The Little Acre (Cloud and Xbox), Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Xbox and PC), Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) and Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) . Complete them while you are on time, or take advantage of the 20% discount for subscribers to purchase and add them to your library.

It won’t take long to dispose of the disappointment, as 2022 promises to be a memorable one for Xbox Game Pass.