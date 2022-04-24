There are 11 suspected cases of pediatric hepatitis in Italy, excluding links with the anti-Covid vaccine

AGI – “As of April 22, a total of 11 reports have been received” regarding cases of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in pediatric age “who refer to patients identified in various Italian regions (Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto)”. It is read in a circular from the Ministry of Health.

Only two are confirmed and one patient deemed “possible” was given a liver transplant. A positivity for adenovirus or for Sars-CoV-2 has so far been reported only in 2 suspected cases.

“The role played by adenoviruses in the etiology of these forms of acute hepatitishypothesized by UK researchers, however, is not definitively confirmed “.

Several Regions (Campania, Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta, Calabria, Puglia) have communicated that they currently have no cases to report.

No link with the anti-covid vaccine

“No link has been identified with the Covid-19 vaccine and a questionnaire administered to the cases, on food and personal habits, did not identify any common exposure. “This was highlighted by the Ministry of Health in the circular on cases of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in pediatric age.

“There has been a recent increase in the number of children with severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in the UK and probably in a number of other countries in Europe. Investigations are ongoing in all countries reporting cases – yes. law in the ministerial circular -, but at present the cause of hepatitis in these children remains unknown. Health authorities investigating in the UK, where the majority of cases have occurred to date, believe, based on the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of the cases under consideration, that an infectious cause is the most likely, and in particular the Adenovirus infection. Adenovirus infections – explains the Ministry of Health – are common and usually cause mild illness, with symptoms similar to colds, vomiting and diarrhea. Most people infected with an Adenovirus have no complications. Adenoviruses do not commonly cause hepatitis, which is a rare complication usually known among immunocompromised individuals. It could be hypothesized either the appearance of a new variant in circulation that causes severe hepatitis in children, or that a variant commonly in circulation is mainly affecting younger children perhaps immunologically unprotected in relation to the lower circulation of Adenovirus during the Covid pandemic. 19 “.

The Ministry of Health recommends reporting suspected cases and keeping biological samples to allow for the necessary investigations.

“It is recommended, at this stage – the circular reads – wanting to privilege sensitivity over specificity, of valso assess and possibly report cases that partially correspond to the definition of the case.

It is also recommended to in any case provide for the conservation of biological samples to allow any other possible assessment deemed necessary “.

In the document, the ministry reiterates the following recommendations: “to give maximum dissemination among Free Choice Pediatricians (PLS), General Practitioners (GPs) and hospital and territorial assistance structures, of the available and updated information concerning the aforementioned cases in in order to sensitize doctors to any potential suspected case; carry out an epidemiological and laboratory investigation on the suspected cases identified, even when they do not fully comply with the current definition of provisional casea, for example by investigating any symptomatic family members or in their living environment.

Since some cases have tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 and / or Adenovirus, it is necessary to undertake genetic characterization of the viruses to determine any associations between cases. “