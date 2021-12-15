there are 1,140 units, but 27,000 people in the queue – Nerd4.life

The search for PS5 continues and today, 15 December 2021, Mediaworld has made 1,140 units of PlayStation 5 available. The queue, however, has been overwhelmed by users and there are over 27,000 people waiting.

As you can see in the image below, trying to access the MediaWorld queue for PS5 we were greeted with a waiting room which specified the number of units available, 1,140. Then, he writes: “A waiting time of more than 30 minutes indicates a high number of people waiting to enter, in addition to those already on the site who are completing the order. You are free to stay in the queue, but given the limited number of units available, we inform you that the probability of winning the product is very low. ”

The Mediaworld queue for PS5

Finally, let’s see the number of people in front of us right now, which is over 27,000. Obviously, the actual logins are much more, as most people will have immediately left the site noticing that they have no hope of getting a PS5.

Unfortunately, the stock situation does not seem to be improving and we believe that for Christmas 2021 it will be difficult to find a PS5. It will have to be talked about in 2022. The only place where the consul can be found, apparently, is the Gaza Strip.