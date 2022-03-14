There are 12 Ukrainians that Guatemala has received as refugees due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – Prensa Libre

March 11th, Two Ukrainian families arrived in Guatemalan territory (8 being citizens) who arrived on a commercial flight at 8:30 p.m. at La Aurora International Airport. This 12th, 4 more citizens arrived, as confirmed by the authorities of the Guatemalan Institute of Migration (IGM).

This Saturday, March 12, the Government of Guatemala announced that has received 12 Ukrainian citizens, where there are also minors so that they can take refuge as a result of the warlike conflict that Russia has carried out in Ukraine since February 24.

most citizens flew from Poland with scales from the Netherlands and Panama. The director of the Institution, Stuard Rodríguez, received and welcomed the citizens, ensuring that the country “receives them with open arms and is at their complete disposal to help them in whatever is pertinent.”

Similarly formal, the President of the Republic, Alejandro Giammattei, through his social networks, sympathized with the Ukrainian citizens upon their arrival in Guatemala.

“As I promised, we are facilitating humanitarian entry into Guatemala for all Ukrainian citizens who seek refuge,” assured the president.

Various media reported that Ukrainian families they are relatives of workers of the company Compañía Guatemalteca de Níquel (CGN)a subsidiary of the Swiss firm Solway Investment.

The IGM also assured that are awaiting further arrivals of Ukrainian citizens seeking refuge before the international scene that happens in Ukraine before the attacks by the Russian military army.

“The procedures are being carried out in a direct and transparent manner between the Ukrainian consulate in Guatemala and the Guatemalan Migration Institute“, assured the institution.

From IGM’s own website, the respective steps are indicated for Ukrainian citizens to apply for temporary asylum in Guatemalan territory.

They are more than 2.5 million Ukrainians who have had to move to various countries in an effort to get away from the war that it raises in its country, with Poland being the country that hosts the most citizens of Ukraine, as confirmed by data from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

With information from EFE.