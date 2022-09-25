There are 16 deaths related to the effects of Hurricane Fiona, according to a government report

The Department of Health reported that as of this Saturday a total of 16 deaths have been related to the effects caused by Hurricane Fiona as it passed through Puerto Rico.

Of the 16 cases, one fatality was classified as a direct death to the atmospheric event, three indirect deaths and another 12 cases remain “under investigation”.

The report corresponds to the Fatality Surveillance System of the DS, which is fed by the information it receives from entities such as the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF), hospitals and doctors that certify deaths that go directly to funeral homes.

“The first Surveillance report includes fatalities by Health region, as well as some variables. To the extent that the death certificates are registered in the Demographic Registry, with the confirmation of the deaths associated with Hurricane Fiona, we will be able to have a clearer picture”, said the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, in written expressions, who clarified that all cases are under investigation until the death certificate is registered with the Demographic Registry.

According to Health, the report of the Fatality Surveillance System will periodically detail the cases under investigation and the confirmed deaths -direct or indirect- once they are certified by the Demographic Registry Office.

The Health report will not offer specific data on the victims, such as their names.

The death classified as direct to Hurricane Fiona responds to a 58-year-old man from the Bayamón region. Last Tuesday, the executive director of the Institute of Forensic Sciences, María Conte, indicated that this case is that of a man who died in Comeríowhere he died when he fell into a ravine, a tributary of the La Plata River.

Meanwhile, the three deaths classified as indirect respond to a 50-year-old man from the Mayagüez region, a 56-year-old man from the Caguas region and a 74-year-old woman from the Caguas region.

In the total number of 16 cases, the death of a 62-year-old man whose body was recovered on Wednesday after his vehicle was swept away by a surge of water from the La Plata River at the La Plata river crossing is classified as “under investigation.” Little Virgin in Toa Alta.

Among the cases classified as “indirect” is that of a man who was shot by his neighbor after an argument over the location of debris left after the hurricane.

Of the 16 deaths, six were of people who died in situations that arose from a lack of electricity in their homes, either due to burns, gas inhalation or electrocution.

Conte had also indicated that other cases “indirectly” associated with the hurricane according to the ICF, following the CDC criteria, included a man who died electrocuted by an electric generator in San Juan, a woman who fell at her home in San Lorenzo and a man who choked on food in San Juan and was unable to reach medical assistance in time due to hurricane conditions.

Another case associated with the hurricane by the ICF was reported by the media: a man who died from the explosion of a generator in Arecibo.

Below is a summary of some of the deaths reported since the passage of Hurricane Fiona, according to reports from the Policeman:

DEATHS IN CULEBRA AND MAYAGÜEZ SHELTERS

The first of the cases was reported on the morning of Sunday, September 18, in the shelter located in the Culebra Ecological School.

The Police identified the deceased as Elías Díaz Ortiz, 77 years old.

The mayor of Culebra Edilberto Romero indicated that “apparently he had a heart attack, the paramedics attended him in the area, but they could not do anything.”

On the other hand, the Police reported that María Ithier, 88 years old, died on Monday morning in the shelter located at the Eugenio María de Hostos school, on Nenadich street in Mayagüez.

According to the police report, the woman died due to cardiorespiratory arrest, Dr. Campos certified.

EXPLOSION IN ARECIBO

The Police reported that on Monday morning José Cruz Román, 70, was in a room of his residence handling an electric generator, which exploded, burning to death in the Hato Arriba neighborhood in Arecibo.

According to the information provided, a man identified as José Cruz Román, 70 years old, was in the back of the residence in a room manipulating an electric generator, which exploded and caused his death after a fire broke out.

His 68-year-old wife tried to help him and she suffered burns on her face and both hands, for which she was transported to a hospital in Arecibo in stable condition.

FALLS TO LA PLATA RIVER QUEBRA

The only death considered by the ICF as “direct” to the impact of Hurricane Fiona was the death of Gilberto Ayala Aponte, 58, in the Cedrito neighborhood, La Prieta sector, in Comerío.

The investigation reveals that his sister went to bring him food and, not finding him, notified relatives, who began the search and found the man dead.

They allege that he died on the shore of the ravine that connects with the La Plata River in Comerío. Ayala Aponte fell due to the state of the land affected by the hurricane rains.

DRIVEN BY THE RIVER IN TOA ALTA

One of the cases that was being evaluated by the ICF is the death of Miguel Jalli Bardel, 62, in Toa Alta.

So far, he is the only person who has died in some of the rivers of Puerto Rico after the impact of Hurricane Fiona.

He had been reported missing since Sunday night, but it was not until Wednesday morning that the Vega Baja CIC was made aware of his disappearance.

According to preliminary data provided by the Police, Jalli Bardel left work as a security guard at the Pan American Grain factory in Vega Alta around 10:00 pm on September 18, and did not return home.

The body of the man of Argentine origin was traveling in a green Toyota Tercel brand car, which was recovered in the river, about 300 feet from the side of the road, revealed Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Rivera Miranda, assistant commander of Criminal Investigations.

A FURA helicopter accessed the scene and located the body more than 1,000 feet from the vehicle.

OCTOGENARIES DIES IN SAN SEBASTIAN

An 89-year-old woman died in a reported fire at her residence in the Calabazas neighborhood, in San Sebastián.

According to the police report, the origin of the fire was attributed to a lit candle in one of the bedrooms.

The Police identified the victim as Alejandrina Pérez Peña.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BODY FOUND NEXT TO GENERATOR

Police officers found the lifeless body of a man on Tuesday morning next to a generator in a residence located in the La Joba sector of the Florida neighborhood in Naguabo.

After being notified of an alleged “medical case”, the agents assigned to the Naguabo district arrived at the scene and found the body of Ediberto García Vázquez, 56 years old, with no vital signs and no visible signs of violence.

The deceased, who was sitting next to an electric generator that had already extinguished its fuel.

ELDERLY MAN DIES FROM GAS INHALATION

An elderly man died and an elderly woman was affected on Tuesday by the gases emanating from an electric generator that was inside a residence located on Miguel Rodríguez street in the Las Granjas neighborhood, in Vega Baja.

The deceased was identified as Founder Montalvo Escobar, 78, the Puerto Rico Police reported.

According to information from the Bureau of the Fire Department, the home was with all the windows closed and the gate of the marquee closed.

In addition, it was reported that a dead dog was found at the scene of the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the 70-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.