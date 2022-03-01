There are 19 towns classified as having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 remains high in 19 municipalities, according to the most recent update of the Health Department on its data portal, although the positivity rate based on molecular tests at the island level dropped to 5.22%.

The municipalities classified with high transmission are Toa Baja, Barceloneta, Florida, Cidra, Barranquitas, Aibonito, Santa Isabel, Ciales, Jayuya, Ponce, Adjuntas, Hatillo, Quebradillas, Las Marías, Maricao, Lajas, Añasco, Aguada and Corneraccording to the data corresponding to the period from February 21 to 27, 2022. As for the rest of the island, nine municipalities are below a substantial level, 34 at a moderate level and 16 at a low level.

“What this implies is that we still have community transmission of the virus in Puerto Rico. The perception that the whole situation is over is not true and it is important to promote tools that we know have helped us reduce transmission”said this Monday the doctor Melissa Marzanmain official of Health epidemiology, in statements to The new day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established community transmission categories for the SARS-CoV-2 virus based on the indicators of positivity and incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As explained by Health in its data portal, the positivity indicator shows the number of positive molecular tests among all molecular tests carried out in a given period.

Marzán explained that, by lowering the cases, the perception of risk by citizens also decreases, so that fewer people decide to take the test to detect SARS-CoV-2. “Less testing is being done right now,” she said, which may also reflect a substantial or high level of transmission. That is, within the low test universe, the level of positivity is high. For example, on December 22, 2021, almost 30,000 molecular tests were carried out in Puerto Rico, but on February 22, 4,433 were carried out.

In terms of positivity, 10% or more is considered high, between 9.9%-8.0% is considered substantial, 7.9%-5.0% is considered moderate, and between 4.9% – 0.0% is considered low.

Amid the wave driven by the omicron variant between December and January, the island-wide positivity rate reached 39.5% on January 6.

The doctor also indicated that the CDC implemented a new indicator that looks at community levels and uses metrics on the impact on the hospital system. “What we are doing is evaluating these new guidelines, these new indicators and how that can be adapted to the response to COVID-19 from the Department of Health,” she said. “In this new indicator, the objective is to see what the impact is at the hospital level. Puerto Rico is at a low level”.

Given the drop in infections at the island level and hospitalizations, the governor Peter Pierluisi anticipated this Monday that next week it will relax its guidelines, through executive orders, for the management of the pandemic.

In particular, the chief executive said that he is inclined to relax the rules regarding the capacity in restaurants and the requirement for vaccines or negative tests for the virus.

“I do not envision major changes in terms of vaccination requirements, but in other areas such as capacity, vaccination evidence requirements or negative test at the entrance of commercial establishments -such as restaurants and bars- in those areas is where there may be a flexibility”, he specified before questions from the press.

Currently, the State requires all minors who attend face-to-face classes to be fully vaccinated. In restaurants, theaters and cinemas, the use of a mask and proof of vaccination are required. The capacity in those places is 75% indoors. This guideline is in effect until March 31.

Health today reported an additional death from the virus, bringing the total number of victims of the pandemic to 4,110. It was a 59-year-old woman from the Bayamón region, who had been vaccinated with two doses, but did not have a booster dose. The death occurred on February 27.

On the other hand, the agency reported that there were 95 people hospitalized for COVID-19, divided into 84 adults and 11 pediatric patients. The total also represented an increase of seven patients in relation to the previous day’s report. The peak of hospitalized adults occurred on January 15, 2022, with 868 confined, and on January 11 the pediatric peak, with 100 patients in hospitals.