There are 1,972 doctors suspended for lack of vaccination – Health

There are 1,972 doctors and dentists currently suspended from the Register of Italian Doctors and Dentists for failure to comply with the vaccination obligation: 0.4% of the members, which are 467,611 in all. This was communicated by the Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), underlining that there are, however, 33,534 (7.2% of the total) doctors who, on the green pass platform, are in default. But, notes the president Fnomceo Filippo Anelli, “this is a rough figure that does not photograph the real situation, because it includes, for example, even those who cannot get vaccinated or who must defer the dose for health reasons”.

Legislative Decree 172, for which the Chamber definitively approved the conversion bill yesterday, places the automated verification of the possession of green certifications on the orders of health professions through the National Platform of the Digital green certificate. proving the state of vaccination, including the booster dose.

The latest question, carried out this morning by Fnomceo, indicates that 7.2% of Italian doctors and dentists (33,534) do not comply with the law. “This is a raw data, which does not photograph the real situation of non-compliant health workers – explains Anelli – and which includes, for example, even colleagues who cannot get vaccinated or who have to postpone the dose for health reasons, those who have positive for Covid and must therefore postpone the appointment, those who are waiting for the booster already having a reservation. And then, those who have been vaccinated abroad, and who have not been registered on the Italian platform “.

Once the reports have been received, the Orders invite members via certified e-mail to provide, within five days of receiving the request, the documentation proving the vaccination, or the certificate of exemption or deferral, or the reservation for the dose, which it must then be done within 20 days. In the latter case, the healthcare professional will have to send the vaccination certificate within three days.

“The first extraction of the data, made on December 20 – notes Anelli – reported over 60 thousand names, which have now halved: a sign that many colleagues have communicated that they are in order. After the appropriate checks, the first suspensions and more are on the way “. “We thank the territorial Orders for their work. It is a big burden that is however connected to the responsibility of the Orders, that of keeping the Albi. The intent is not punitive. The goal is – concludes Anelli – to protect health public and maintain adequate conditions of safety in the provision of care services. If deontological infringements are also detected, as happens, for example, with health professionals who spread no-vax messages, disciplinary proceedings will also be opened in parallel “.