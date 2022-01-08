There are 20 countries where attempted suicide is a crime

In October, a Pakistani Senate committee approved an amendment to decriminalize suicide attempts, which are currently punishable by a year in prison, a fine, or both in the country: before its final approval, the amendment will need to be voted on. by the Senate and then also by the House. Pakistan is one of twenty countries in the world where attempted suicide is a crime, and where people who try to take their own life and fail can be punished by the state.

Laws that punish attempted suicide are often linked to moral principles linked to religion. However, according to mental health experts they would be counterproductive, which is why the update of the Mental Health Action Plan for 2013-2030, approved in May by the World Health Organization (WHO), says that decriminalization would help to reduce suicide deaths worldwide.

Countries where suicide is considered a crime are mostly found in Africa. The most populous are Pakistan (which has more than 220 million inhabitants), Nigeria (which has 206) and Bangladesh (165). Until a few years ago, suicide attempts were also punished in India, Cyprus, Lebanon, Singapore and the Cayman Islands, but have recently been decriminalized. The WHO estimates that 79 percent of suicides occur in countries with the lowest median income.

According to the United for Global Mental Health, an international organization that deals with mental health, laws that punish those who have attempted suicide are a problem: obstacle to access to appropriate and adequate therapies, ”says his latest report on the subject, published in September.

On the one hand, neither prison nor fines are part of a sensible therapeutic path for people with suicidal tendencies, on the other hand the presence of criminalizing laws can push relatives, friends and doctors of the people concerned not to report suicide attempts, making it even more difficult any therapeutic interventions. Furthermore, these laws help stigmatize mental health problems, and thus discourage people who need therapy from seeking help.

As for Pakistan, the WHO estimated that there were about 19,000 suicides in 2019. Given that globally it is believed that for every suicide there are ten to twenty suicide attempts, it is possible that in the country each year there are between 130,000 and 260,000.

However, there are no statistics or data on convictions, which are believed to be few in any case and do not give a measure of the real cases of attempted suicide: on the one hand because many doctors declare the suicide attempts of accidents, on the other because often the police officers police – or less compassionate doctors – extort money from suicide survivors and their families so as not to report it.

An article from the Guardian explains that this is why criminalization makes mental health studies more complicated: it prevents the obtaining of data on which reliable studies can be based.

The Pakistani Penal Code article against suicide dates back to 1860 and was written by the then British rulers (the UK decriminalized suicide in 1961). The amendment that would remove it has been criticized by the Interior Ministry, according to which the current rule would work as a deterrent.

For the founder of the mental health organization Taskeen, doctor Taha Sabri, interviewed by Guardian, the real reason for the opposition to the law, however, would be another: «We suspect that the suicide law is a big source of income for the police. They don’t want him to be decriminalized because they would lose the extortion money. ” It is mainly families with less economic resources who suffer these extortions, since they cannot afford hospitalization in private health facilities where the staff is more discreet.

Already in 2017 the Pakistani Senate had approved an amendment to the Penal Code that eliminated the crime of attempted suicide, but the proposal had never been discussed by the House, due to the opposition of the Ministry of the Interior. It is not known how it will turn out this time.

Among the other countries where suicide attempts are punished, those in which there has been some discussion of decriminalizing suicide are Ghana (where the maximum sentence is three years in prison), Guyana, Kenya and Saint Lucia. (two years), Malaysia and Nigeria (one year).

***

Where to ask for help

If you are in an emergency situation, call 112. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, you can call the Helpline at 02 2327 2327 or via the internet from here, every day from 10 to 24.

You can also call the association Samaritans to the number 06 77208977, every day from 1pm to 10pm.

