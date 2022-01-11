There are 21 positive health workers at the Carpi hospital

“The shortage of personnel affects almost all areas of public health in Modena, not only the services and departments dedicated to the fight against Covid-19, and it has become unsustainable: hiring is needed immediately”. The heartfelt appeal is launched by the UIL FPL union which re-launches the theme of the chronic lack of nurses, OSS, laboratory technicians, as well as specialist doctors, made even more dramatic by the pandemic.

In the midst of the fourth wave and with the pace of contagion we are witnessing, adds the union, not to mention “the suspensions of the no vax healthcare workers and the blocking of the hiring of personnel in the Sector area, we expect a clear worsening of the peak of infections of healthcare workers, the services risk short-circuiting and the reduction of ordinary healthcare activities, generating endless waiting lists in all areas, with the real risk of closing entire services. The hospital wards have been suffering for some time, while the local Ausl services such as the Drive, the PUV, the SADI, the 118 and the Psychiatry are now in collapse “.

At the Ramazzini Hospital in Carpi, 21 health workers are positive for Covid (data of January 4), and therefore absent from work, while 168 employees of the Modena Local Health Authority, including health and non-health workers, are infected at the moment and 184 at the Modena Polyclinic.

Those who remain are exhausted and with enormous workloads on their shoulders, continues the union, “doctors, nurses and health workers are worn out by hours and hours of overtime, holiday blocking and the proliferation of problems related to psycho-physical stress related work, and moreover without the right economic recognition also linked to a worthy contract renewal.

We register health workers forced to alternate between two / three different departments, grueling shifts of up to 12 hours, up to 15 days of consecutive work and continuous telephone availability of nurses and OSS, coordinators who manage everything and more even from home “.

Under these conditions, assistance and care risk being compromised. The invitation of UIL FPL is therefore to proceed “urgently with the recruitment of personnel, which have long been planned by the Management of the Modena companies and which is blocked due to insufficient economic resources, which do not cover the costs of Covid-19 , also the result of those economist logics and the inability of politics to deal with an emergency situation. If we do not intervene immediately with a serious and structured hiring policy, and not only with emergency measures, Hospitals and Territorial Services will collapse “. The Region and local politics cannot turn away!