There are 83 potential Alzheimer’s drugs.

There are more than a hundred clinical studies on the disease under development in Spain.

The Alzheimer disease It is a neurodegenerative pathology that progresses in stages, starting with a long silent phase before symptoms appear. It is the underlying cause in 70 percent of people with dementia. This pathology is not only a debilitating and progressive disease that affects the daily life of people, their families and caregivers, but also a huge burden for the economy and social and health systems.

It is estimated that 9.7 million people in Europe alone are already living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. With a rapidly aging population, it is a growing public health concern around the world, with this number estimated to rise to 14 million by 2030.

Available treatments help relieve some of the symptoms, but there are no disease-modifying therapies that vary the course of Alzheimer’s, reverse or slow down its effects. These therapies would allow patients to live an independent life and maintain their cognitive abilities for longer.



Challenge for research and industry

It is the great challenge for health at an international level and one of the great challenges of the pharmaceutical industry, which has spent more than 40 years trying to develop a drug against this neurodegenerative pathology. The scientific community has experienced numerous setbacks in recent years, because investigating this disease is an expensive, complex and high-risk process. The latest report from the American employers Phrma indicates that the success rate in this pathology is only 2 percent.

However, the story of Alzheimer’s disease is a story of perseverance, commitment and hope. The innovative pharmaceutical industry’s dedication to finding a cure is steadfast. At the beginning of 2020, there were in the United States 136 clinical trials. Likewise, the Spanish Registry of Clinical Trials (REEC), the database promoted by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), currently collects more than a hundred clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease in Spanish centers.

Therefore, on the occasion of the celebration of World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 -Wednesday, September 21-, it is important to remember that we are at a turning point in the fight against one of the epidemics of our time. The strong pipeline of investigational drugs represents the best hope for combating it: 83 new drugs are currently in clinical development by some biopharmaceutical companyof which 82.5 percent are considered disease-modifying therapies, according to the aforementioned Phrma report.

The possible arrival of any of these new treatments would have the potential to change the lives of both patients and caregiversand to substantially reduce the social and economic burden of the disease.

Collaboration, on the basis of new approaches to the disease

In any case, and as with many other pathologies, finding ways to treat, delay or prevent the disease it requires collaboration, partnership and novel approaches. Through the Rethinking Alzheimer’s Disease project, the European Brain Council (EBC) -made up of scientific societies, patient associations and pharmaceutical companies- and the European Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Efpia) are joining forces with the ambition of improving ways of Alzheimer’s care.

Officially launched on April 29, the initiative began its activity with the aim of calling for a change in the way care and support for Alzheimer’s disease in Europe. In this way, the EBC and Efpia are collaborating with experts from different Member States to shape a multidisciplinary consensus on practical and sustainable policies for this pathology.

Since each country faces specific challenges, it is important to take into account the national context when proposing changes in social and health policies. For this reason, Rethinking Alzheimer’s Disease will take a closer look at the national context in five European countries with the aim of provide customized solutions to create new pathways in the care of these patients. Recommendations will focus on two areas: detection and diagnosis. The project will continue in 2023 focused on interventions and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and its monitoring.

But one sector cannot win the fight against Alzheimer’s alone. The patient movement also has a lot to say. Under the motto InvestigAcción in the itinerary of dementia, the Spanish Confederation of Alzheimer’s (Ceafa) calls these days to reinforce the commitment to research and focus on the importance and need to continue betting on iteither in the biomedical aspect -for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease- or social -for the improvement of the quality of life of the people affected-.

“Ceafa’s vision is a alzheimer Free World, Therefore, it is necessary to favor the application of research advances to clinical and social health practice”, declared its president, Mariló Almagro. “It is necessary to reduce long periods of time so that the people affected benefit quickly from the new products and processes. “, he has claimed.