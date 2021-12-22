Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided: there are 85 million dollars at stake; news coming for the beloved couple.

The return of the flame literally drove fans all over the world crazy. And now they no longer hide: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they couldn’t be more in love than they are now. Twenty years after their first relationship, the Bennifers are back together and apparently they’re serious. Do you know under what circumstances they were caught?

An incredible novelty is on the way for the star couple. Let’s find out the details of this succulent indiscretion.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking for a home: an 85 million dollar villa in pole position

A story that looks like a fairy tale, but it is reality. After years, the Bennifers are more in love than ever, much to the delight of the many fans who exploded with joy at the news of the flashback. And for the fans, another wonderful surprise is on the way: it looks like Jennifer and Ben are looking for a house together! According to reports from Tmz, the couple were caught traveling around Los Angeles looking for a home. And, apparently, they would already have chosen the abode of their dreams.

It is about a mansion in Beverly Hills of 38,000 meters and worth 85 million dollars: the living area, with well 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, is 12,000 meters. Outside the villa, basketball and boxing courts, swimming pool, fitness room, solarium and garage. In short, a fairytale home: will this really be the couple’s choice?

We just have to wait for the next news on the wonderful Bennifer, more united than ever, despite an alleged crisis rumor leaked in recent weeks. It was J Lo who denied everything to People, renewing the esteem for the actor as a father, co-parent and as a person. What can I say, long live the love and long live the flashbacks!