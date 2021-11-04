There are about 54 thousand health workers hired in the pandemic to stabilize. That’s where they are, by qualification and region by region

Fiaso together with Bocconi do the math. In particular, there are 9,000 doctors, 23,000 nurses and 22,000 units referring to other health professions. Better: “Good Budget Law but the possibility of recruiting for an indefinite period, however, is linked to spending ceilings: it will be necessary to overcome those ceilings anchored to parameters dated 2004 that would not allow all companies, especially those of the Regions that have been in the recovery plan, to adapt the staff to the necessary standard “.

03 NOV – The possibility for the bodies of the National Health Service, included in the Budget Law approved by the Council of Ministers, to stabilize the staff hired on a fixed-term basis during the emergency represents a concrete response to the needs of the health and hospital authorities. It was the Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals that asked the institutions to allow the permanent recruitment of temporary workers, doctors, nurses and health workers (obs, laboratory technicians, health assistants, biologists, etc.), recruited during the pandemic . An appeal launched to the Ministry of Health shared with all professional associations.

From the analysis conducted by Fiaso with the support of SDA Bocconi, it emerges that since the beginning of the Covid emergency, 66 thousand personnel with flexible contracts have been recruited in extraordinary ways, used to respond to the health crisis in activities such as hospital care, contact tracing, the increase in the number of tampons and the vaccination campaign. The number of staff that could, however, in theory be stabilized, eliminating qualified non-specialized doctors, postgraduates enrolled in the fourth and fifth years and staff placed on retirement but recruited with self-employment assignments, it would be about 54 thousand of which about 9 thousand doctors, 23 thousand nurses and 22 thousand of other personnel.

“The inclusion in the Budget Law of a chapter dedicated to the stabilization of health personnel testifies to the sensitivity and attention of the Government towards strengthening public health and is certainly good news – he comments John Best, president FIASO – The possibility of recruiting for an indefinite period, however, is linked to spending ceilings: it will be necessary to overcome those ceilings anchored to parameters dated 2004 that would not allow all companies, especially those of the Regions that have been in the repayment plan , to adapt the staff to the standard necessary to offer the services of the territorial network and intermediate care provided for in the Pnrr. We will follow the parliamentary process of the law with great interest, which will indicate the requisites and resources necessary for stabilization, after which it will be possible for health and hospital companies to determine the numbers of new staff entries “.

The numbers region by region: the FIASO study

The situation varies greatly from region to region. Here is an analysis of the region-by-region numbers of precarious staff who could be affected by the stabilization procedures, conducted by Fiaso on the basis of data from the Court of Auditors.

In Piedmont out of 6,099 health workers recruited during the Covid emergency are 4,783 temporary workers. There are 346 doctors, 1,525 nurses and 2,912 other staff.

In Valle d’Aosta out of 213 health workers recruited during the Covid emergency are in total 184 the precarious including 40 doctors, 62 nurses and 82 other staff.

In Lombardy out of 12,680 health workers recruited during the Covid emergency are 8,955 personnel with temporary contracts. There are 1,785 doctors, 3,711 nurses and 3,459 other staff.

In Liguria out of 1,845 health workers recruited during the Covid emergency are 1,608 the precarious who served during the pandemic including 210 doctors, 590 nurses and 808 other staff.

In Autonomous Province of Bolzano out of 708 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the precarious are a total of 553 of which 80 doctors, 145 nurses and 328 other staff.

In Autonomous Province of Trento out of 337 health workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the precarious are a total of 252 including 58 doctors, 76 nurses and 118 other staff.

In Veneto out of 5,025 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the precarious are a total of 1,780 of which 492 doctors, 835 nurses and 453 other staff.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia out of 1,375 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the precarious are a total of 874 including 236 doctors, 295 nurses and 343 other staff.

In Emilia Romagna out of 10,660 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the precarious are a total of 5,979 of which 1,113 doctors, 2,846 nurses and 2,020 other staff.

In Tuscany out of 7,468 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the temporary workers are a total of 2,541 of which 755 doctors, 732 nurses and 1,054 other staff.

In Umbria out of 976 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the precarious are a total of 869 of which 163 doctors, 389 nurses and 317 other staff.

In the Marche out of 1,411 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the temporary workers are a total of 1,246 of which 292 doctors, 601 nurses and 353 other staff.

In Lazio out of 6,137 health workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the temporary workers are a total of 4,034 of which 822 doctors, 1,486 nurses and 1,726 other staff.

In Abruzzo out of 1,939 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the precarious are a total of 1,808 of which 102 doctors, 914 nurses and 792 other staff.

In Molise out of 279 health workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the temporary workers are a total of 264 including 5 doctors, 143 nurses and 116 other staff.

In Campania out of 7,240 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the temporary workers are a total of 5,565 of which 834 doctors, 2,978 nurses and 1,753 other staff.

In Puglia out of 7,638 health workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the temporary workers are a total of 4,453 of which 401 doctors, 2,436 nurses and 1,616 other staff.

In Basilicata out of 400 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the temporary workers are a total of 363 including 20 doctors, 207 nurses and 136 other staff.

In Calabria out of 1,474 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the precarious are a total of 1,258 of which 206 doctors, 717 nurses and 335 other staff.

In Sicily on 7,711 health workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the temporary workers are a total of 7,068 of which 1,360 doctors, 1,993 nurses and 3,715 other staff.

In Sardinia out of 1,565 healthcare workers recruited during the Covid emergency, the precarious are a total of 937 of which 89 doctors, 552 nurses and 296 other staff.

November 03, 2021

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

