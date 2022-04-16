There are already companies working on drones capable of transporting 45 kilos to 40 kilometers: this is CCY-01

For years, large firms dedicated to transport and online commerce, such as Amazon, Walmart or UPS, have focused part of their attention on a key link in the distribution of goods: the so-called “last mile”, the final part of the service and delivery of the product to customers. The objective is to streamline it with the help of new formulas, such as drones; But the challenge is not easy and the proof is that, after investing more than 2,000 million dollars in its program, Prime Air, Amazon is beginning to lose patience. Now the industry sees a new player looming on the horizon: an alliance between CycloTech and Yamoto working on a device with some surprising goals.

The objective of CycloTech, an Austrian firm specialized in aerial propulsion; and Yamoto Holdings, a company linked to the Japanese parcel delivery company Yamoto Transport, is to develop an eVTOL, an unmanned vehicle capable of transporting large loads over considerable distances.

At the moment both companies handle only a “concept”, but they have already prepared a study detailing the characteristics of their drone, capable, they say, of carry 45 kilos of payload on routes of 40 kilometers and reach a cruising speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Propulsion and charging system

The device has been named CCY-01 and, say both companies, it would be “able to land accurately in confined areas and handle unfavorable wind conditions.” “It guarantees flexible, fast, safe and ergonomic handling, minimizing the risks for the operator or the vehicle. With this, short response times and simple logistics operations can be carried out for a highly efficient last-mile air delivery”, point out CycloTech and Yamoto Holdings.

The eVTOL, designed for cargo work, unmanned and equipped with an electric propulsion system, would measure 2.7 x 2.5 meters and its creators insist that it would be stable even when operating in strong gusts of wind. Its takeoff and landing maneuvers would be vertical; in fact, CycloTech ensures that it can perch in areas of five meters in diameter.

For its displacement, it uses CycloRotors 360º thrust vectoring aviation propulsion technology, developed by the Austrian company. The principle on which they are based is Voith-Schneider-Propeller (VSP), applied for decades in the marine industry.

The other key part of the CCY-01 model is the charging module designed by Yamoto, the PUPA701, removable and that operators can fill and empty outside the eVTOL. “It allows safe ground handling and an efficient cargo logistics process,” details the company, which ensures that loading and unloading maneuvers, capsule changes or battery charging can be carried out from one side to speed it up. The study actually shows how the capsule travels inside.

At the moment both companies recognize that their proposal is a single “concept”, although the technology they propose to use has already gone beyond paper. In October CycloTech revealed that it had already completed the tests and the first free flight with its CycloRotor, the same propulsion system that they plan to incorporate into the eVTOL that they have designed for cargo transport.

Images | CycloTech