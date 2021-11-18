there are already Echo, Fire TV and Eero in super discount

Black Friday is still more than a week away, which this year falls on Friday 26 November, but all the main players in the market have decided to anticipate the times and are already launching their own promotions. A giant like Amazon certainly could not remain idle and to align itself with the competition has announced the start of the Black Friday Week, which will start tomorrow 19 November and which will continue until Monday 29 November, when Cyber ​​Monday will close this very long month full of opportunities and offers.

Amazon’s Black Friday week

So get ready, because at midnight today the Week of Black Friday will start, which can be reached on the special page on the official website. Once again, tens of thousands of products will be available to buyers, including from small and medium-sized Italian companies. In this regard, Amazon will host the Amazon Made in Italy Rooftop, an exclusive event scheduled in Rome on November 24, from 2.30pm to 8pm.

During the Black Friday Week, users will be able to take advantage of Alexa’s help to find out the best offers, also using the mobile app to not miss any opportunity. Also remember that users subscribed to the Prime service (you can use this link to try it for free for 30 days) will have a 30 minutes early access to Flash Deals, which usually sell out very quickly.

Among the products on offer you will find numerous appliances, such as the Philips pasta machine, the De Longhi coffee machine or the Princess fryer, but also Sony smart TVs and Bose Home Theater systems. If you are looking for a new smartphone, or IT products, you will find discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO and Xiaomi, but also Beats and Sony for headphones, Apple and Garmin for smartphones, LG monitors and Lenovo tablets, without forgetting the many MSI notebooks.

Great protagonists of the Amazon Black Friday Week will also be i devices that integrate Alexa, with excellent discounts on the whole range. Here are some of them:

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for 19.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros

Amazon Echo 4th Gen for 49.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen at 44.99 euros instead of 84.99 euros

Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd Gen at 84.99 euros instead of 129.99 euros

Amazon Echo Auto for 39.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros

eero router at 62 euros instead of 99 euros

eero 6 router at 194 euros instead of 299 euros

Fire TV Stick 4K Max for € 38.99 instead of € 64.99

Fire TV Cube for 79.99 euros instead of 119.99 euros

You will also find discounts of up to 30% on Amazon branded products for home, sports and electronics, sand months of free subscription to Amazon Music (for those who have never tried the service) or three months of Kindle Unlimited at 9.99 euros, valid only for new members. Users who will place their first Amazon Fresh order (available in Milan, Rome, Turin and Bologna) will be able to use the code FRESH10 to save 10 euros on an order of at least 15 euros.

Discounts of 15 to 30% for U2 Supermercato and Pam Panorama customers, while users who sign up for the Prime Student program will receive a 5 euro coupon and a three-month free trial, with the annual fee set at only 18 euro.

Amazon also promises one-day deliveries to Amazon Prime members (click here to register) and one-day delivery for the metropolitan areas of Rome and Milan, for a minimum order of 29 euros. Finally, remember that all purchases made from November 1st to December 31st have an extension of the return period. In fact, you will have until January 31, 2022 to return your purchases, without having to have any particular reason, therefore an excellent solution for double or unwanted gifts.

Below you will find the link to access all the Amazon Black Friday promotions.

