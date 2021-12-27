there are also Apple Last Minutes

Do you remember Unieuro’s Last Minute Xmas initiative (as well as “I Natalissimi”, both originally expiring on December 24, 2021)? Well, it was decided to renew the offers for a few days.

In fact, as you can see on the official Unieuro portal, both the promotions linked to “Last Minute Xmas” and those related to “I Natalissimi” were “extended” until December 30, 2021. This means that, although Christmas is over, you may still be interested in taking a look at the various discounts related to tech products (perhaps buying for yourself something that friends and relatives have not “sent” under the tree).

To give you concrete examples regarding active promotions, which you can clearly deepen completely independently, you must know that within the renewed “Last Minute Xmas” initiative there is one 50% discount on the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 smartband. In fact, the latter is offered at 19.99 euros through the official Unieuro portal (instead of 39.99 euros).

For the rest, we remind you that from Unieuro until 30 December 2021 there is also the “Il Sottocosto Continua” initiative. Furthermore, there are “Apple Last Minute” promotions, active in this case until December 31, 2021. In short, there is certainly no shortage of offers even in the last few days that lead us towards New Year’s Eve (and towards 2022).