there are also RTX notebooks

There are not only Amazon offers for the end of the year, as even the main chains are “moving” in this direction. Eg, MediaWorld has renewed the “Mega Discounts” initiative.

In fact, with the MediaWorld Mega Christmas Discounts over, it’s time to look to New Year’s Eve. Offers now have “expiration date” set for December 31, 2021, so at the time of writing there is still some time to take advantage of it. Among other things, MediaWorld makes it clear that the promotions are also active in the store (however, there may be differences with respect to what is seen online, so it is always right to get information).

In any case, some concrete examples of active offers within the promotional initiative concern models of gaming notebook with RTX video card. To be clear, ASUS FX516PE-HN005T with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU is now offered at 1199.20 euros through the MediaWorld portal (instead of 1499 euros, 20% discount). Then there is an offer linked to the ASUS ROG Strix G713IC-HX023T model with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 video card, which in this case is sold for 1304.10 euros (instead of 1449 euros, savings of 10%).

For the rest, of course there are also many other discount products, from smartphones to televisions, through household appliances and more. In short, you might want to check out the official Mediaworld website in late 2021.