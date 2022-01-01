Sports

“There are always people who need you” – Corriere.it

The Roma coach: «Happy New Year and happy 2022 to everyone. But please don’t pretend you don’t know, don’t forget the reality “

A different end of the year than usual. It was that of José Mourinho, coach of Roma. The Giallorossi coach went to Caritas in Rome on the evening of December 31st. The Portuguese coach was with the guests of the hostel “Don Luigi Di Liegro”, handing them some gifts and various food items for dinner. A gesture of solidarity that Caritas itself wanted to underline by giving news on social networks.

The Giallorossi coach then expressed his thoughts on Instagram: «Happy New Year and happy 2022 to all. But please don’t pretend you don’t know, don’t forget the reality. There are always people who need you and need us all! Thanks to Caritas for the fantastic work they do every day ».

