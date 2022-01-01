“There are always people who need you” – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

A different end of the year than usual. It was that of José Mourinho, coach of Roma. The Giallorossi coach went to Caritas in Rome on the evening of December 31st. The Portuguese coach was with the guests of the hostel “Don Luigi Di Liegro”, handing them some gifts and various food items for dinner. A gesture of solidarity that Caritas itself wanted to underline by giving news on social networks.

Surprise visit for the guests of the “don Luigi Di Liegro” hostel, José Mourinho mister dell ‘@OfficialASRoma together with the technical staff, he met the guests of the structure and brought them gifts for the New Year’s greetings. pic.twitter.com/hlcYW1KrId – Caritas Rome (@CaritasRoma) December 31, 2021

The Giallorossi coach then expressed his thoughts on Instagram: «Happy New Year and happy 2022 to all. But please don’t pretend you don’t know, don’t forget the reality. There are always people who need you and need us all! Thanks to Caritas for the fantastic work they do every day ».