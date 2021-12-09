There are backstories behind the Masi deal

Floods of words have been written about the “negotiation” between F1 race director Michael Masi and Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley during the Saudi Arabian GP neutralized by the second red flag.

Anyone who listened to the radio conversations broadcast on television by the Formula 1 staff had the clear feeling that something outside the regulation was happening. Perhaps Michael Masi has expressed himself in inappropriate terms, but it is fair to know that the referee was advising Red Bull that Max Verstappen return the position to Lewis Hamilton otherwise the inevitable investigation by the stewards would have been triggered and it would have been punished. with a penalty of at least 5 seconds.

And since the race had been stopped with the red flag, the restitution of the position could be done already on the starting grid. First Esteban Ocon, second Lewis Hamilton and third Max Verstappen. It should also be explained that in F1 the restart grid has a different procedure from other car races, when the classification of the previous lap is used.

Verstappen attacks inside, while Hamilton defends himself from Ocon on the second restart in Jeddah Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the Circus, as there is timekeeping which also reveals the micro-sectors, the ranking is detected in the last useful sector before the accident that caused the red flag to be displayed.

There was nothing under the counter, but the behavior adopted was that allowed by the rules. A very important aspect must be specified: the race director has the right to propose the return of a position by a rider who has taken advantage of a track limit, but his is only a “suggestion” and not an “order. “Mandatory.

Max Verstappen (and Red Bull) had the right to refuse the “advice”, but immediately afterwards the communication to the sports commissioners would start that they would start an investigation that would have led to a 5-second penalty that would have cost a lot of money. more to the Dutch driver than simply relegating to third place on the grid.

Michael Masi, highly contested race director in the Saudi Arabian GP Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Another aspect that needs to be clarified is that of the rear-end collision on lap 37: when Lewis Hamilton broke the wing of his Mercedes in the left rear tire of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

The Dutchman, while passing through turn 21, had just received the communication from his pit wall that Michael Masi had “advised” Max to return the position to Hamilton after yet another maneuver at the limit with which he had accompanied Lewis off the track , communication that the race director had not yet managed to give to the Mercedes men and, therefore, to Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, hits Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Jonathan Wheatley added to carry out the maneuver strategically. Verstappen, in fact, was hoping to return the lead to his rival before Turn 26, but Hamilton did not take the hook and kept behind the Red Bull RB16B even when the Dutch braked and downshifted two gears. The difference in speed, however, was very large so, despite the sudden discard to the left, the hepta-champion lost the right side bulkhead of the front wing.

The brake test in full straight is one of the most dangerous maneuvers that can be done on the track: Max’s gesture was very risky and unsportsmanlike (it produced a deceleration of 2.4 g with a force on the pedal of 69 bar) , but it is the result of an instantaneous reasoning that can serve as a partial justification: in F1 there is a gentleman agreement signed by the teams and drivers that, in the event of a position being returned, it is not possible to attack those who went in front if not two turns after the maneuver. The provision was adopted precisely to avoid that, in a point where the DRS can be activated, the pilot who gave up the position could use the mobile wing to immediately return to the front, canceling the effect of the provision.

Verstappen, therefore, was hoping to complete the maneuver before Turn 26, so that he could return to attack Hamilton at Turn 1 after operating the DRS, two folds later (Turn 27 and Turn 1). Max’s intention was perfectly understood by the black “Macchiavellico” King who lingered in overtaking, sending the orange strategy to ball.

We are faced with two axes that have the ability to read the individual opportunities offered by the race with a disarming clarity. The “black hole” was the sudden brake test: from the reconstruction of the facts it is believed that the very forbidden action was not carried out to hurt the opponent, but rather to induce him to a maneuver that Lewis absolutely did not want to carry out before turn 26.

It is for this reason that the college of stewards in the end decided to impose only 10 seconds of penalty on the Red Bull driver instead of the 20 seconds in question: Hamilton was considered corrected in this case, even if we remain of the idea that a brake test it cannot be sanctioned with a 10 second penalty only. The example for the young drivers was bad, feeding the misconception that certain things can be done.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, after the impact that caused the first red flag in Jeddah Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, in the end he remedied a barbina figure, much greater than the actual faults: the first red flag, for example, was called from the position of the accident of Mick Schumacher and the stop of the race was decided because the means that had to to intervene to restore the protections they could not have an external emergency route, but they had to enter the track. And after the tragedy of Jules Bianchi there was no safety car that he held. But why not say it …