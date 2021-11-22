“There are bananas” – Corriere.it

from Luca Valdiserri

The Portuguese coach keeps his promise and gives the 18-year-old striker protagonist of Genoa-Rome the desired 800 euro Balenciaga. In the video posted on social media, however, the sentence of someone not framed can be heard clearly: “There are bananas inside, you know?”. The disdain on the web

A beautiful story, a video to immortalize it, a very unfortunate joke of those that once would have been called “locker room” but which today do not have citizenship even there. Balenciaga shoes from 800 euros, Speed ​​model and “limited edition”, prize for the double scored on Sunday evening by the 18-year-old Felix from Ghana in Genoa-Rome 0-2, have arrived. José Mourinho, who had promised them to the Primavera kid now promoted to the first team, paid and handed them over. It is not the first time that the Special One has launched similar gestures: he gave Inter an extra week of holiday at Christmas to Maicon because he had scored the two goals to beat Siena, at Tottenham he bought an entire Iberian jamon from Reguilon because he had lost a bet.

The footage of the shoes, about two minutes long, was posted on various sites, including Felix’s Instagram profile. In the background, while he is opening the package (“Christmas has come early”), comes the offending sentence: “There are bananas in it, Felix, do you know?”. Felix does not notice, his Italian is not the best, he said in an interview that often his teammates who know English best make sure that he has fully understood the coach’s instructions. In the end, put on your shoes, they ask him to do a dance, like the exultation that, at the end of the race, he also gave to Marassi. Felix, embarrassed, takes two steps, then smiles.

The images go around the web, even many Roma fans are scandalized. Especially since the Giallorossi club is always at the forefront in the fight against all types of discrimination. In the next Conference League match on Thursday evening, 50% of the proceeds will be donated for the day against violence against women. Felix puts the video back on his profile, this time cut.

We could only talk about his two splendid goals. Or the fact that it is as if Roma had bought a new striker who has not been paid anything and earns 70,000 euros. We could talk about football. But there is still a long way to go to bring Italy into line with international standards of fairness. And then for this – and only for this – this gaffe is welcome, if it raises the level of attention.

Felix tried to play down, but the strong embarrassment remains. «I have heard so many indignant comments about the background phrase, for me there was no racist intent. Within the team we are like family and sometimes we joke. They say that because they see that I like bananas so much, and it became a joke thing, I think that comment was just an example of how we joke. I feel at home in Rome from the first moment I arrived. I don’t like people getting the wrong idea of ​​Trigoria. ‘