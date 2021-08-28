There are carbohydrates in Jennifer Aniston’s diet

It happens to many women, after a certain age, to realize that certain drastic and punitive diets followed religiously (and laboriously) for years did not have all this sense. This seems to be the case with Jennifer Aniston. The Californian actress, 52 years old and a physique sculpted by an eternal girl, made peace with the beloved-hated carbohydratesie, after years of complete refusal, she went back to eating bread, pasta and pizza. Jennifer Aniston herself told the weekly People, confessing to love these foods very much (how not to understand it) and above all to have understood that, as long as you do not overdo it, carbohydrates are not sworn enemies of the line. In the meantime, keep practicing intermittent fasting and doing yoga and pilates every day.

Don’t give up on carbohydrates, the nutritionist’s word

Jennifer Aniston isn’t the only star to admit she hasn’t touched carbs in years – like her, too Jessica Biel, Elle Macpherson and Kate Middleton, which have definitively eliminated bread, pizza and pasta from their table. But what’s the truth about carbohydrates and why are we women literally terrified of them? According to Laura Quinti, nutritionist at Terme di Saturnia Natural Resort, “we should begin to replace the definition of a punitive diet with the concept of a healthy, long-term sustainable food program. The fact is that too often we let ourselves be frightened by the calorie count of foods, without considering that the quality of the individual ingredients and the quantity of our dishes matter much more. Carbohydrates can and should be included in our daily life, as long as they are in balanced portions and choosing them whole (green light, among others, for brown rice, red rice, artisanal pasta of ancient grains, bread with rye and oat flour). Think, for each meal, to create a balanced ratio of proteins, fats and carbohydrates and you will notice that your mood will improve, as will your fitness and energy level. “Our advice: don’t wait 52 to rediscover the goodness of carbohydrates at the table.

