there are discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

Michael Bublé is ready (he has already posted several videos on YouTube). From the United States of America came the Christmas song by Jimmy Fallon (yes, just him), Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. MediaWorld has launched the Merry Christmas flyer. In short, we have officially arrived at last days before Christmas.

The promotional initiative arrives in this context Last Minute Xmas by Unieuro, which aims to make people forget everything that is going wrong in the world (someone could also include some songs mentioned above in this category) through myriads of discounts on tech products, which will remain active until 24 December 2021.

We can only advise you to investigate the official Unieuro portal for more details on the offers available, however mentioning here some of the most prominent proposals. Among these is certainly the promotion on the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone, which is at the center of a 46% discount: the product now costs 799 euros (instead of 1498.90 euros) in combination with Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi.

It is also difficult not to mention theoffer on Xiaomi 11T, which is sold for 379 euros (instead of 549.90 euros). However, not only smartphones are included in the Last Minute Xmas initiative: just think of the discount on Samsung Series 9 TV Crystal UHD 4K 50 “UE50AU9070, offered at 549.90 euros (instead of 799.90 euros). Unieuro website in the days leading up to Christmas 2021.