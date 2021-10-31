World

World

there are dozens of injured

Clash of two trains in the UK. According to what tweeted by the British police, the incident of the two convoys would have occurred between Andover and Salisbury, about a hundred kilometers west of London. There would be dozens of injured, but the toll is still provisional.

Several passengers would have been injured after that two trains collided in southern England. The local press talks about a dozen injured, but it is a provisional toll.

“We are currently at the scene of a train accident involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury,” police tweeted, indicating that the emergency services.

A spokesman for the British rail network reported that the last car of a train would be derailed after hitting an object at the exit of a tunnel near Salisbury station, before another vehicle hit it in turn. The derailment would have put the alarm system is out of order.

Injuries have been reported and the emergency services are on site alongside the intervention teams of the railway network ”, added the same source.

There are about fifty firefighters on site: a center was opened to welcome the wounded.



England, collision between two trains: there are dozens of injured

