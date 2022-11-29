There are few places left for the Traditional Chinese Medicine Congress and New Year’s Eve Celebration





A few days before the Traditional Chinese Medicine Congress and the Celebration that includes the Traditional Martial Arts Food and New Year’s Eve Dance, there are few places left for this event that will take place next Friday, December 2.

This was confirmed by members of the Friendship Society of Chinese Martial Arts in Mexico and the Mexico with the World movement, United for Taichi, who reported that everything is ready for this event with a capacity limited to 100 people.

They recalled that these activities scheduled for Friday, December 2, 2022 are open to all people interested in learning about aspects and techniques to prevent diseases and maintain health, based on Traditional Chinese Medicine, in charge of presentations by long-term teachers. trajectory and recognized nationally and internationally.

As for what refers to the aforementioned Congress, it is assumed that the topics will include “The Three Treasures of Qigong”, “Traditional Chinese Medicine in First Aid”, “Mobility. Physical qualities as a therapeutic method” and “The Relationship of Taijiquan and Traditional Chinese Medicine”.

These activities will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hotel Metropol, at Calle Luis Moya, number 39, Colonia Centro, Mexico City (CDMX), and then move on to the Traditional Lunch for Teachers. of Martial Arts, in a restaurant in the Chinatown of this capital.

Around 5:00 p.m., the group will take their official photo at the Chinese Arch on Calle de Independencia, to immediately return to the Hotel Metropol to share in the New Year’s Eve Celebration Ball.

As mentioned, these activities are open to the public, with space limited to 100 places, so interested persons can request their registration via WhatsApp message to the number +52 1 55 4059 2182, as well as on the Facebook page. of the Friendship Society of Chinese Martial Arts in Mexico and of Mexico with the World, United by Taichi.

Images: Courtesy.