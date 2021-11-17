there are games just released

With a few hours in advance, PlayStation Store has just unveiled a new wave of discounts on many independent productions on offer on its digital store up to 85%.

Thanks to this initiative, users will therefore be able to save important figures on many of the most popular titles for users, but some of these offers will only be available with a PlayStation Plus membership.

For a few days you can also take advantage of the November promotions: among the many discounted titles there is also a beloved soulslike.

The new one should also be revealed shortly weekly offer PS Store: for a short time you can still save on the latest chapter of a beloved platforming saga.

The promotion on PlayStation Indies will allow users to be able to buy at a discounted price too very recent productions, launched a few weeks ago on the market.

For example, if you are a PlayStation Plus member, you will be able to purchase Crysis Remastered Trilogy, the acclaimed remastered trilogy of a revolutionary series for those years, featuring the 25% discount.

However, this is not the only recently released game already available at a discount: other newly released titles that we want to tell you are Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the rival of Super Smash Bros. with the most beloved cartoon characters, and Skul The Hero Slayer, the side scrolling action platform, available respectively at 30% and 20% in less.

Among the most convenient offers, we want to point out the one relating to FlatOut 4 Total Insanity, the latest installment in the popular high-destruction arcade racing series, which can be yours with a PlayStation Plus subscription for only € 2.99, thanks to the discount85%.

The offers currently available on PlayStation Store are many: below you will find only a small one selection indies that can be purchased at a reduced price.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Skul: The Hero Slayer

FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity

Cuphead

Outer Wilds

Tails of Iron

Aragami 2

Chernobylite

Spiritfarer

UnMetal

All the new PlayStation Store offers, which you can consult at the following address, will end on December 2, 2021: it means that, as usual, you will have two weeks to take advantage of these opportunities.

During the same day, the promotions on the many games available for less than 20 euros will also end: great sagas are available at unmissable prices.