On Sunday there are general elections in Costa Rica, a Central American state of about 5 million inhabitants in which voting will be held to choose the new president, two vice-presidents and 57 deputies of the Legislative Assembly. In the elections 25 presidential candidates appeared, and a large part of the population seems very undecided about who to vote: it is almost taken for granted that no one will be elected in the first round and therefore there will be a ballot, which should be held on April 3.

Costa Rica’s current president is Carlos Alvarado Quesada, who was elected in 2018 with the left-wing Citizen Action Party (PAC). In this year’s elections, the PAC nominated former Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce Wélmer Ramos as a candidate, but he is not considered among the favorites: according to a survey carried out at the end of January by the Center for Investigations and Political Studies (CIEP) of the University of Costa Rica, interviewing 1,207 voters, Ramos does not exceed 1 per cent of the preferences.

According to the CIEP poll, more than 44 percent of those interviewed still do not know who to vote for and the climate is therefore very confusing.

However, none of Ramos’ rivals seem to exceed 20 percent of the vote and realistically cannot expect to collect at least 40 percent of the votes needed to be elected in the first vote. The candidate who appears to be further ahead in the polls is José María Figueres, of the National Liberation Party (center-left), who obtained 17.5 per cent of the votes in the poll: Figueres, former president between 1994 and 1998, followed by Lineth Saborío, of the Christian Unity Party (center-right), stuck at 16 percent. Just over 12 percent is Fabricio Alvarado, the conservative candidate of the National Restoration Party, who was beaten by Alvarado Quesada in the 2018 ballot.

At the time of the election, Alvarado Quesada had promised to form a “government of all”, insisting on the ideals of freedom and equality that had characterized his electoral campaign. During his tenure, however, he lost a lot of support and his government was widely criticized for the country’s economic difficulties, high levels of unemployment and a corruption scandal related to the construction of roads and infrastructure that involved some government officials. among other things. As he summarized effectively El País, those of this year will be “crucial” elections, to understand if Costa Rica will be able to maintain its democratic model of recent years, but also to know if it will be able to recover from the economic crisis that came with the coronavirus pandemic.