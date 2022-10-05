There are hours left for the start of the Blockchain Land in Mexico

Blockchain Land, Nuevo León, is the meeting place for the Blockchain ecosystem, industries, university students and the general public to interact and work together. The event will take place between October 05 and 07 at the Cintermex in Monterrey – Mexico.

In this first hybrid, face-to-face and digital edition of Blockchain Land in Mexico, attendees will be able to listen to the most recognized voices in the world of Blockchain, who will share their knowledge and experience on the main stage.

There will be the presence of great speakers such as the co-founder of Apple and technological entrepreneur, Steve Wozniak. The current CEO of Pixelmatic, development studio behind Infinite Fleet, Samson Mow. The bitcoiner, content creator and On-Chain analyst, Juan Rodríguez, “Bitcoin Dad”. The CEO of Tutellus and also co-founder of TurinLabs, Nash21, Reental and Redpill, Miguel Caballero. The independent trader and educator, Jaime Merino “Trading Latino”. As well as the trader and investor of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and precious metals, David Battaglia.

Four scenarios in the Blockchain Land

Blockchain Land attendees will live an experience in the four thematic scenarios: Finance, NFT, Entrepreneurship and Developers. Here they will learn concepts within the blockchain world and how it is advancing by leaps and bounds.

Another of the great bets of this event is that it will have a specialized space called Blockchain for Business. Dedicated for professionals from different industries to carry out B2B business through the application of blockchain, with which they will be able to gain competitiveness in the future. The topics that will be addressed in this exclusive area for executives are: Industry 4.0, Services and Commerce, Real Estate and Finance.

On the side of Startups, the most promising in Latin America, which use Blockchain technology, will have their own space in this great event within another initiative: Startup Garden.

McDonald’s begins accepting Bitcoin and Tether in a city in Switzerland

The multinational fast food chain McDonald’s has started accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment method in the city of Lugano. The city, with a population of 63,000, is located in the Italian-speaking region of Switzerland, which is becoming an epicenter for cryptocurrency adoption in Western Europe.

A minute-long video of ordering food at the McDonald’s digital board and then paying at the regular cash register with the help of a mobile app was uploaded to Twitter by Bitcoin Magazine on Oct. 3.

The Tether (USDT) logo could be seen next to the Bitcoin symbol on the ATM. Which is no surprise, given that in March this year the city of Lugano announced that it would adopt Bitcoin, Tether and the LVGA token as legal tender.

Members of the European Parliament vote in favor of tax policies on cryptocurrencies and blockchain

Members of the European Union parliament voted in favor of a non-binding resolution aimed at using blockchain to fight tax evasion and coordinate tax policy on cryptocurrencies.

In a note dated October 4, the European Parliament said that 566 members out of 705 voted in favor of the resolution originally drafted by deputy Lídia Pereira.

According to the legislative body, the resolution recommended to the authorities of its 27 member states that they consider a “simplified tax treatment” for cryptocurrency users involved in occasional or small transactions. And, that national tax administrations use blockchain technology “to facilitate efficient tax collection.”

In the case of cryptocurrencies, the resolution asked the European Commission to assess whether the conversion of cryptocurrencies to fiat would constitute a taxable event depending on the place where the transaction took place, saying that it was a “more appropriate option”. In addition, it requests an administrative modification to improve the exchange of information regarding taxes on cryptocurrencies.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Ends Its Major Deals With Genesis

According to a recent communication to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has terminated two deals with cryptocurrency broker Genesis.

First, Genesis will no longer assist Grayscale in the distribution and marketing of Grayscale’s shares. Second, as of October 3, Genesis will no longer be an authorized participant of the fund, but will continue to serve as a liquidity provider for Grayscale. The two agreements previously entered into force in 2019.

However, it appears that Genesis may have fallen on hard times as part of an ongoing crypto winter. Last week, Genesis director Matthew Ballensweig announced that he was stepping down into an advisory role.

In August, Genesis CEO Michael Moro also resigned, while the company cut its workforce by 20% to cut costs. Previously, Moro confirmed that Genesis funds were exposed to the defunct cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows. Genesis’s parent company, Digital Currency Group, was forced to step in and help plug some of the losses.

