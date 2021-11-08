There are hundreds of migrants on the border between Belarus and Poland

On Monday morning, hundreds of migrants, many of them from the Middle East, walked the border between Belarus and Poland. They were escorted by Belarusian border guards, who then encouraged them to enter Poland.

For months, Belarus has welcomed and then pushed thousands of migrants and asylum seekers to Polish territory, in what is considered an attempt to embarrass Poland and the European Union, political opponents of the authoritarian regime of Alexander Lukashenko: it was not never has it happened, however, that such a large number of migrants were pushed to Poland at one time.

Thread with videos from the situation on the Belarus-Polish border. Cynical political games being played with the lives of migrants. https://t.co/foj2BRsrKZ – Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) November 8, 2021

The images of the flow of people between the Belarusian and Polish borders have been disseminated mainly through social networks, with videos showing many people, including families with children, walking along the street carrying bags, backpacks and some clothes. The people were on the road leading from the Belarusian town Bruzgi to the Polish town Kuźnica, across the border between Belarus and Poland. In the videos it is clear that they were escorted and escorted to the Polish border by Belarusian border guards.

It is not known exactly how many there were: Reuters spoke to hundreds of people, the Guardian of about 500. Even their origin is not known precisely, although it is assumed that they come mainly from the Middle East, like the other migrants who have arrived in that area in recent months. It is not easy to get precise news also because, as explained by the Polish news site Notes from Poland, it is very difficult for independent media to reach that area and tell what is happening due to the state of emergency in force on the border with Belarus, imposed weeks ago by Poland in response to the flow of migrants arriving at its borders (the state of emergency makes it difficult for journalists and NGO members to reach the area).

According to some testimonies reported by the Guardian, the migrants would have been attracted by Belarus, which would have granted them a visa and offered them flights to reach Minsk, the country’s capital, and then promised to take them to the European Union. Once they reached the border, however, the migrants were unable to enter Poland because the Polish government has been guarding the borders with Belarus for days: it is estimated that today there were 12 thousand soldiers garrisoning them. The migrants are still on the border between the two countries.

Grupa migrantów znajduje się obecnie w okolicach Kuźnicy pic.twitter.com/w5VxXp9QqQ – Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej ???????? (@MON_GOV_PL) November 8, 2021

In the lasts months Belarus has in fact opened a new migration route to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, granting thousands of migrants visas to reach Minsk, and then accompany them to the border with these countries, hoping to provoke a crisis in retaliation for the support offered by the European Union to opposition to Lukashenko, and for the sanctions imposed against his regime.

In response to the massive arrival of migrant flows – 23,000 illegal entries were registered in Poland in 2021, nearly half of which in October alone – Poland and Lithuania announced the construction of physical barriers, and Lithuania said on Monday. that will follow Poland’s example in imposing too a state of emergency on its borders. These are very controversial measures and criticized by human rights activists, given that, according to European rules, anyone who sets foot in a European state has the right to seek asylum in that country.

In recent weeks the situation has been sliding towards a serious humanitarian crisis: with the arrival of the cold, migrants find themselves crossing woods and icy roads, without being equipped or having food or medical assistance. According to Infomigrants between the summer and the beginning of November the bodies of at least ten dead migrants were found on the border between Belarus and Poland.