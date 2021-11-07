There are increases on the cost of the current account also for customers of the Post Office with savings beyond these sums

Currently it becomes more and more difficult to use money due to the countless limitations to be respected. You risk particularly high penalties if you make mistakes when completing a bank transfer.

Equally dangerous could be paying by electronic means both in physical stores and for online purchases. Added to this is the possibility that fines of over 2,000 euros may be issued by the Revenue Agency, not only for those who receive but also for those who make these payments.

Furthermore, these risks are accompanied by the annual expenses that the saver has to bear in order to leave the savings on deposit with a credit institution. And the liquidity left in the post office or bank account contributes to further increase the management costs.

Some savers are in fact evaluating a series of alternative and less expensive solutions. And this does not only concern the customers of some important banking groups, but also those who opened the BancoPosta account. More than ever, currently we see increases on current account costs also for Post Office customers with savings beyond these sums. And that there are even fines of over 5,000 euros for holders of postal books and savings bonds who do not declare these data. This makes it increasingly difficult for the customer to navigate this jungle of bans and deadlines to be respected. And it makes it easy to explain why other tools are being viewed with increasing interest. To this end, our consultants have identified at least 3 advantages of using prepaid cards without a current account and without checks by the Revenue Agency.

A few months ago some Poste Italiane customers received a communication regarding the new interest rate policy.

The analysis of Poste Italiane on the trend of these rates has in fact revealed a significant increase in the costs of managing the money in stock. Basically there is an important discrepancy between the expenses that BancoPosta incurs to manage the most conspicuous inventories and the revenues associated with them.

Consequently, it is precisely on current account holders that Poste Italiane will make the cost of negative interest rates fall. This measure will not fall indiscriminately on all savers, but only on customers with daily balances exceeding 5 million euros. Therefore, only a small group of account holders will have to bear the interest rate which, however, will no longer be fixed. In fact, the EONIA will have to be applied to the calculation of the interest, which recently stood at around -0.5%.