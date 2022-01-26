there are injured, the bomber committed suicide

Among the wounded there is also a twenty-year-old Italian-German. The other injured are two girls aged 19 and 21. The three were shot in the legs, shoulders and face.

It could have been carnage, but behind the homicidal madness, there is a crime of passion, according to some German media. It appears that the 18-year-old announced his intentions immediately before the attack with a message sent via WhatsApp to his father, saying that people should be punished.

“Too early to talk about a motive”prosecutor Andreas Herrgen said. The 18-year-old biology student was German, was unprecedented and illegally held the used rifle, which came from abroad. According to the Dpa, the police have ruled out political or religious motivations.

The dismay in Germany is general. The attack took place in a classroom on the campus that houses the Faculties of Medicine and Natural Sciences, at the gates of the ancient center of the renowned academic center of Baden-Wuerttemberg. In the classroom there were thirty boys, witnesses of what happened, who experienced moments of panic.

For hours, right after the first phone calls to the police arrive at 12:24, the building was armored and it was not possible to access the university area, while the agents carried out the searches. Around 3 pm the all-clear: the security forces, including the anti-crime of the Sek, have made it known that they do not believe that there were other people involved in the attack on the university.

On the spot, next to the body of the suicide attacker, he was found a backpack, in which there were other rifles. “It was a scary day for all of us – said Mayor Eckart Wuerzner -. The heart of Heidelberg, the city of science beats on this campus. People from all over the world study, research and work on solutions for a better future. That a criminal breaks into this world and seriously injures people leaves me and our whole community speechless. ”