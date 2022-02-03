there are Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes and The Gray Man!

Netflix just announced its dazzling line-up of movies and superstars that subscribers will be able to find on the platform throughout 2022, with the streamer promising new great movies every single week.

A new teaser trailer just released and available in the news, in fact, highlights the most anticipated films to keep an eye on over the next 12 months: in pole position we obviously find Knives Out 2 by Rian Johnson with Daniel Craig, whose first images debut in the promotional video of Netflix and show the welcome return of the great detective Benoit Blanc.

In the Netflix 2022 movie will also stand out The Gray Manthe thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas directed by the directors of Avengers: Endgame Anthony and Joe Russo, but of course it does not end there: space also for the time travel of Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project, Jason Momoa in Slumberlandto Chris Hemsworth in Spiderheadto Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in You Peopleas well as Jamie Foxx (Day Shift, The Cloned Tyrone) and Adam Sandler (Hustle, Spaceman) in 2022 by serving a dual role in a couple of key roles.

Finally here are the first images of Enola Holmes 2with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, but also the names of Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Paul Feig, the directorial debut of Dev Patel, and then Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Rege-Jean Page and Jennifer Lopez, John Boyega, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Florence Pughand, in short, you understand, many others.

Which movie are you waiting for the most? Tell us in the comments.