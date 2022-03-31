There are many commenters who did nothing extraordinary and are now gods

Raúl Jiménez’s father, prior to the game against El Salvador, attacked those who, with microphone in hand, criticize the current work of the selected ones and did not do much during their time in the Tri

footballer’s father Raul Jimenezwho bears the same name, asked the former soccer players, who are now dedicated to being television analysts, not to make so many criticisms of the Mexican team and its members because that does not help Aztec football.

“There are many commentators who were soccer players who did nothing extraordinary at the time and now they are all gods. That doesn’t help football”, she said exclusively for ESPN prior to this Wednesday’s duel between the Tricolor and El Salvador.

Similarly, the father of Raul Jimenez He asked some of those ex-elements to tell him what they did differently when they wore the jersey of the Mexican team. And although he did not name names, he did say that analysts such as Francisco Gabriel de Anda or Roberto Gómez Junco, both from ESPNare among those who always bring positive situations to criticism.

“Let someone tell me what they did differently. I was in the game against Canada with (Matías) Vuoso’s goal at the last minute. They must remember what they lived through, ”he recalled before entering the Azteca Stadium.

ESPN

Similarly, he said that his son is one hundred percent physically, this after David Faitelson questioned him about whether the Wolverhampton player’s state of health influences his current level, this after he was operated on in November 2020 of the skull after a collision with David Luiz in a game against Arsenal in the Premier League.

“They discharged him perfectly. The concern he has is not using the band, but he has to. Hopefully with the passing of the games, it will be noticed, “he confessed Raul Jimenez dad.