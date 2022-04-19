There are more talents in Mexico than in the Netherlands: Hans Westerhof

Hans Westerhofonce a technician Chivas in Liga MX, launched that, even though the Netherlands is well seen in the world for its training work, Mexican talents, from their perspective, are better than the Dutch.

In fact, he commented that the difference in the growth of the raw figures that can appear in the national environment lies in the sense that the level of the house trainers is a dropperwhat hits growth, because they are the ones who lead to them, so they can be lost due to the lack of elements that can guide and empower them with a view to the highest categories of football.

In interview with ESPNWesterhof mentioned that “in Europe there are good ideas about the Mexicanare Salcido (Carlos), Maza (Francisco Rodríguez), now Guardado (Andrés), Chícharo (Javier Hernández).

“An important thing in Mexico is to work on the training of coaches, is the big difference between the countries in Europe and in Mexico. In Holland you need a certain number of years to train in the First Division”.

Mexican quarry stands out

Hans ratified in the sense that the litters of young players from the different Aztec teams are on very good footingeven above those of their country of origin, and this has been reflected in the participation and results of teams with an age limit in the different World Cups.

“In Mexico there are more talents than in the Netherlands, but the Netherlands has very good level coaches, especially in the Basic Forces. That is why the cooperation between PSV and Chivas is good; For example, with Carlos Salcido and Maza Rodríguez, they had the advantage that, at that time in Chivas, we trained like in PSV, it was easier for them to adapt. The others need time to adjust to training and other factors like the weather, the city, that kind of thing.”.