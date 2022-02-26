There are new medical specialists graduated from the Zacatecas General Hospital “Luz González Cosío”

These are new professionals in Anesthesiology, Paediatrics, Surgery and Internal Medicine

For the first time in the history of the hospital, doctors are already being trained in the specialty of Traumatology and Orthopedics

Zacatecas, Zac., February 25, 2022.- Medical specialists in the branches of anesthesiology, pediatrics, surgery and internal medicine, this day concluded their academic training at the Zacatecas General Hospital, “Luz González Cosío”, of the Zacatecas Health Secretariat (SSZ).

This is the 2018-2022 generation of the Surgery specialty, made up of Julio Ángel Barajas Puga, José Antonio López Del Río and Flor del Rocío Martínez Sánchez; In the same way, Enrique Espinosa Zúñiga and Carolina Fuentes González completed the specialty in Internal Medicine, in the same cycle, who also obtained an honorable mention.

Likewise, the doctors belonging to the 2019-2022 generation of Anesthesiology, made up of Valeria Anahí Cuevas Rodríguez, Alan Valente Gálvez Luna, Juan Arturo González Ríos, Jesús Enrique López Aguilar and José Antonio Ramírez Jiménez, concluded this stage of their academic training.

In addition, the documents that accredit their training in the specialty of Pediatrics, in the 2019-2022 generation, were delivered to Alma Álvarez Ordorica, Karen Alejandra Cabral Pérez, Gloria Estefany Esquivel Elías, Marco Antonio Fajardo Veyna and José Carlos Rodríguez Román.

The conclusion ceremony of these specialties was headed by Uswaldo Pinedo Barrios, Secretary of Health of Zacatecas, who expressed his congratulations to the graduates and their families, while acknowledging that they were attending the cases of COVID 19 on the front line.

He said that, for the first time in the history of this hospital, there are already doctors in training in the specialty of Traumatology and Orthopedics, so in the future there will be graduates in this branch of medicine, which will help to guarantee well-being and the right to health in the state of Zacatecas.

He thanked the professors of the four specialties, who accompanied the graduates; it is about Fausto Daniel Gutiérrez Avella, in Internal Medicine; Eduardo Gaeta Valdez, in anesthesiology; Zanndor Jacob Del Real, in General Surgery and Óscar Josué Gómez Martínez in Paediatrics.