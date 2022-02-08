There are nine thousand tree species yet to be discovered

There are 73,300 tree species worldwide, nine thousand of which have not yet been documented. Most should be in South America.

The Earth is home to over 73,000 tree species, 14 percent more than previously believed.

This is the estimate of a group of researchers who have collected data in ninety countries.

Based on their calculations, there are about nine thousand varieties that have not yet been described, many of which are likely threatened with extinction.

We have good news and bad news. The good is that there are more trees on the planet than we thought: the hypothesis is that there are about 73,300 speciesthe 14 percent more than previously estimated. The bad thing is that we may lose many of them even before we have been able to admire them. They would amount to a nine thousandin fact, those that have not been documented so far, one third of which are considered rare and, therefore, vulnerable to climate changes and to deforestation. This was revealed by a group of thousands of researchers who have collected information on 38 million trees in ninety countrieseven walking for days and camping in the most remote places.

The hand of Alan Turing

To reach this conclusion, the scientists exploited a methodology developed by Alan Turing – the brilliant English mathematician who during the Second World War decrypted the coded messages of the Nazis – and his assistant Irving John Good. A technique that the doctor Anne Chaoa statistician from Taiwan, has been able to adapt to the search for unknown species.

Read also

A puzzle of tree species

“Counting all the types of existing trees is like composing a puzzle with pieces scattered all over the world. We solved it together, as a team, each sharing a piece “, Jingjing Liang saidone of the study’s lead authors, whose findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National academy of sciences (Pnas).

Read also

It is believed that the 40 percent of the undiscovered varieties is located in South America. Maybe some are known by the indigenous peoples, while others may be in such remote locations that they have not come into contact with humans. The Amazon basin it is the area that can boast the highest diversity of tree species locally, on average two hundred for each hectare.

Read also

“Forests are not just carbon sinks or resources to be exploited. We must start considering them as chests of biodiversity to be preserved ”, concludes Liang. L’evolution it took billions of years. We cannot afford to screw everything up within a century.



This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution – Non Commercial – No Derivative Works 4.0 International License.