“There are no doctors because there are no medical schools”

In recent years, it has been noted that Spain, as a whole, suffers from a shortage of doctors. For the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusothis is due, in part, to the fact that “there are no medical schools”. To which we must add the training time so that a doctor can begin to practice. A term that stands at “eleven years”, according to the head of the regional Executive.

“In the coming years there will be massive retirements and there are no replacements”has warned in an interview in Zero Wave this Thursday. “We have to face difficulties that the health system has as a whole”he said, while pointing out as another of the causes of the lack of professionals the homologation of non-community doctors. “They want to come from other parts and they are waiting. They are health workers who can work from today, but they cannot do so because the Ministry of Health does not validate them, ”she assured.

Ayuso, in addition, has revealed that “The problems of Spanish health are shared” between the different autonomous communities. What happens, in his opinion, is that “in Madrid we are highly supervised because the media are here.” “But we have the same problems,” he insisted.