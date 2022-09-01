“There are no doctors because there are no medical schools”
In recent years, it has been noted that Spain, as a whole, suffers from a shortage of doctors. For the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusothis is due, in part, to the fact that “there are no medical schools”. To which we must add the training time so that a doctor can begin to practice. A term that stands at “eleven years”, according to the head of the regional Executive.
“In the coming years there will be massive retirements and there are no replacements”has warned in an interview in Zero Wave this Thursday. “We have to face difficulties that the health system has as a whole”he said, while pointing out as another of the causes of the lack of professionals the homologation of non-community doctors. “They want to come from other parts and they are waiting. They are health workers who can work from today, but they cannot do so because the Ministry of Health does not validate them, ”she assured.
Ayuso, in addition, has revealed that “The problems of Spanish health are shared” between the different autonomous communities. What happens, in his opinion, is that “in Madrid we are highly supervised because the media are here.” “But we have the same problems,” he insisted.
In fact, the Madrid president has also taken the opportunity to highlight some achievements of Madrid’s public health system. In this regard, she recalled that, together with the Basque Country, Madrid is the region with the fewest waiting lists. “We are a successful healthcare”, he said, while highlighting other positive elements, such as “we offer the most complex oncological processes”. In addition, “our hospitals welcome patients from all corners, because it is a public health system of universal and supportive care, with great professionals”, he highlighted. However, also has recognized that after the Covid-19 pandemic “it has suffered”.
“Although the health of Madrid is better than that of other regions and long distance, it does not make me content”, commented Ayuso. “The best we can do is continue to delve into this systembecause I believe in public health and education”.
For this reason, it has announced that in the State of the Region Debatewhich will be held on September 12 and 13, will raise digitize part of Primary Care to speed up medical appointments, in addition to reopen the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAPS).