“There are no psychiatrists”: the alarm goes off in the Oglio Po area

CASALMAGGIORE – Psychiatrists alarm in the Casalasca healthcare. As a consequence of the continuous exodus of medical specialists from the public sector to private structures, the freelance profession and retirements with failed takeovers, the Asst of Cremona also faces a shortage of psychiatrists. Proof of this is the fact that ithe general manager Giuseppe Rossi activated with the publication of a notice, requested by the director of the Department of mental health and addictions, for the establishment of free professional positions “for the needs of the psychiatric structures of the Casalasca area, which it is not possible to satisfy with the current staff”. Rossi explains that “the outcome of the recruitment procedures carried out by the company in recent years has made it possible to satisfy only part of the company’s need for psychiatrists, whose staff remains very poor to date”.

The shortage of psychiatrists concerns in particular the Casalasco areawhich also due to staff absences and the imminent retirements of two psychiatric doctors (including the manager Daniela Borella) it operates on several structures (Spdc, Cra, Cd and Cps).

The Department of Mental Health points out that “the hourly rate of 40 euros in the aforementioned work contexts is not attractive in consideration of the serious shortage of psychiatrists also in the private sector and with far higher offers for freelance services”.

The previous call for freelance services, launched last February at the same rate of 40 euros, saw the participation of only one psychiatrist who then refused the extension of the mandate at the end of the six-month period. It is therefore necessary, for the reasons set out, that the call for free professional services includes the same rate as for the other poorer medical areas. Rossi underlines that the situation of structural shortage of specialist medical personnel “now affects all regions, so much so that the Veneto Region, following a path already undertaken by other regions, has authorized the Ulss to confer freelance appointments to medical personnel in retirement if it is objectively impossible to arrange for the hiring of medical employees “.

It has been happening at Oglio Po for years, for example in the Anesthesia sector, where the former head physician Luigi Borghesi, already retired, is still in service. Furthermore, since last Monday, a freelancer has entered the service in Cardiology, also at the Oglio Po.

While waiting to cover the needs of psychiatrists with the establishment of dependency relationships, ASST has issued a notice for six-month assignments, with the possibility of an extension. Twenty-five hours a week the request for a gross hourly fee of 60 euros. Candidates will not be admitted who, despite possessing the required requisites, have been employees of the Cremona ASST in the five years preceding the issuance of the notice and have ceased from service with the requirement of early retirement pension or who have been employees of other administrations or of private employers and have ceased from service with the requirement of early retirement pension.

But why do so many doctors resign from employees, serving in hospitals, to set up on their own?

Because they earn more and live better. These are specialists of any age and any branch. Someone who has the qualifications prefers to go and be a general practitioner and this has recently also happened to the Emergency Room of the Oglio Po. rise, night shifts and more. And who can go away. Thus the coverage of the workforce, determined by errors in state planning that have been dragging on for years, is getting shorter and shorter.