‘There are no sad songs in it’: Selena Gomez confirms there won’t be ‘so much sad girl music’ on her new album

Selena Gomez currently attended an event to talk about her documentary. During this time he also mentioned his new album. Following the release of her track, single Soon, the singer is working on her full-length album. As fans wait for the release of the new album, the singer has given an exclusive reveal of what the songs from the album may reveal. Here’s what Selena had to say about the new tracklist.

Selena Won’t Add Any ‘Sad Girl Music’ to Next Album

The news coincided with Gomez’s appearance at Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s Music & Health Conference, where she discussed various aspects of her life and career, including her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me . This week, in an apparent revelation, Gomez shared that her next album will be a true pop experience, devoid of the nostalgic melodies that have characterized her previous work.

“I write a lot of sad girl music, and I love living in that world. I don’t want to give too much away, but my next album isn’t going to be like that. It doesn’t have any sad songs, but it has depth. It’s a true pop. Album,” Gomez revealed, causing her fans to go wild.

In December 2022, the singer had expressed her thoughts on writing sad girl songs. And this has been his recurring opinion ever since. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez expressed her desire to move toward more positive and uplifting music, saying, “I’m ready to have some fun,” reports Harper’s Bazaar. He believes that fans will appreciate this change in his musical direction. The decision followed the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which chronicles her mental health journey. Since Rare, the singer has not released a full album.

As fans eagerly await more information about Selena Gomez’s upcoming pop album, it’s clear that the singer is embracing change and growth in both her music and personal journey. All updates on this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the world of pop culture.