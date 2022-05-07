“There are no words that help how we feel”

Josep Guardiola pointed out that they need time to recover from Man City’s defeat against Real Madrid, after being a few minutes away from eliminating them from the Champions League

Pep Guardiolatechnician of Manchester Cityassured that they need time to recover from what happened before the real Madrid in the semifinal round of the Champions League and that there are no words that can help them.

The Spanish coach was asked about what he said to his players after the defeat in the Santiago Bernabeuwhich prevented the second final of Champions consecutive for the English.

“Nothing. There are no words that can help how we feel. It just takes time, sleep as best we can and think about our next goal,” he said. Guardiola at a press conference.

“On Saturday we will be together, we will talk about the team we are and how well we did to reach those semifinals of Champions. These are the moments when I am most proud to be here,” she added.

Pep Guardiola was eliminated in the semifinals of the 2022 Champions League. AP

Guardiolawho arrived at City in 2016, insisted that football is unpredictable and pointed out that it is “very remarkable” that they have once again been in the semi-finals of Champions establishing itself among the best in Europe.

“People say that if this team or if Guardiola doesn’t win the Champions, they are a failure and I completely deny that. We know how difficult it is. We understand that people are sad, because it was very close. The players wanted to be in that final, but for this club, to compete like we competed against MadridIt was a joy,” he said.