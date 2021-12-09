There are now Pacman-like microbots capable of reproducing

When we think of Pacman, we are reminded of that little yellow creature with a triangular mouth that went hunting for shots while avoiding ghosts, in that historic video game that marked our childhood.









Now there is a new entity, which resembles Pacman in form but which is actually a scientific and technological revolution: a living robot that knows how to reproduce.

Living robots

They are called Xenobot, and they are living robots. That is, it is about artificial multicellular organisms, that is, programmed to perform functions other than natural ones. They are semi-synthetic and biodegradable.

They were in fact made by aggregating the skin cells of the African frog Xenopus in spheres of a few millimeters, created by an artificial intelligence. In this way gods were “born” small multicellular organisms covered with cilia.

They have been around for a few years already, and are able to move in space.

The ability to reproduce

Just as Pacman moved through space and ate the pellets he encountered in his path, Xenobots self-replicate by assembling the cells they encounter on their path to form new organisms.

The study was conducted by three American universities: Harvard, University of Vermond and Tuft University, and was published in the journal of the American Academy of Sciences.

University researchers placed the Xenobots on a plate, which they also placed singles on Xenopus frog cells, scattered on the surface. The little robots started moving thanks to their eyelashes, and when they encounter Xenopus cells they compact them. Once attached to each other, these new cells gave birth to new organisms capable of moving, in five days.

The second step was to use artificial intelligence for designing self-replicating Pacman arrays in different configurations. These simulations were conducted to see if the little Xenobots they may have some use: and indeed it is, because they can cluster around wires to seal them or to close circuits.

Someone thinks big, and envisions a future where huge masses of Xenobots can help us clean the oceans, fix a car, or heal a wound. And it is not the first time that microrobots have been thought of to help us in the medical field.