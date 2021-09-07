“There are other actresses as good as she is”

Sharon Stone was interviewed by Zoomer and talked about various things, including the film Panabut Papers in which he worked side by side with Meryl Streep. The interviewer then asked the actress a question Basic Instinct:

So, when you finally got to work with Meryl Streep, you realized that …

Stone did not give the journalist the opportunity to finish the question that interrupted him, explaining how, according to her, there is too much reverence towards the actress of The devil wears Prada.

I like the way you say it, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say: “Finally Meryl got to work with Sharon Stone.” Or we finally got to work together. This situation was created in a way that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl has to be the good one. And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an extraordinarily wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are other actresses just as talented as Meryl Streep. Meryl Streep’s entire iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women.

Viola Davis is just as good as Meryl Streep. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for God’s sake. But you say Meryl and everyone falls to the ground.

Going forward with the interview, Sharon Stone he also compared his performances as the villain on duty with what Streep did.

I think I’m a much better villain than Meryl – she continued. Meryl wouldn’t be good at Basic Instinct or Casino. I’ve been better. And I know. And she knows it. But we are all ready to think that only Meryl is so extraordinary that when you say her name it must have been great for me to work with her.

What do you think of these statements?