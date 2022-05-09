There are people using an iPad in their cars instead of CarPlay. And your reasons are as good as these examples

CarPlay has been Apple’s answer for years to the question of whether there is any way to use the applications of our iPhone comfortably and safely while driving. And it’s a good answer, but not all cars can integrate that interface on their console screens. Or yes, but it represents an expensive extra.

And given that, there is more than one user who has decided to apply another, simpler solution: place an iPad in the car and use it as a CarPlay screen. In some cases it is cheaper and has certain advantages. You just need to adopt certain habits so that everything goes smoothly.

Magnetic mount, Maps with Siri and off we go

There are quite a few examples on Reddit of people who have “customized” their cars by adding an iPad using special mountsas is the case with this Jeep:

Here we see him in the cockpit of another car taking advantage of a mount that fits into the cup holder of a Chevrolet Bolt:

More examples, this one fitted directly to the top of the console and with an integrated charging socket. Users comment that the main use they give to the iPad is for routes in Siri-Assisted Mapsalthough they also make use of the split screen to include a music or podcast player at the same time that they can see the route step by step.

Connectivity is not a problem, because either the iPad includes its own SIM card to consume data or you share that data through the iPhone’s personal hotspot. Here you can see other examples with an iPad mini or another with a larger screen that covers the screen of the car console itself:

The biggest inconvenience according to the comments is having to disassemble the iPad every time you leave the car, since having it in sight can mean risking it being stolen. Still, there are those who say that fixed by installing a magnetic mountand you can always hide the iPad in a compartment if you don’t want to take it with you on certain errands.

The best thing is that this is something you can do with that iPad that you have at home for content consumption, so that the cost is not too high. Yes indeed, remember to activate Do Not Disturb mode while driving: Distracted driving is one of the most frequent causes of accidents on the road.