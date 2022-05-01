There are people who are still using iPods in the middle of 2022, and doing so makes sense

The iPods? In 2022? Yes, there are still those who use them in their day to day. And I’m not talking about iPod touches with iOS, no, I’m talking about classic iPods with click wheel. What is considered obsolete right now has become an advantage for several people who refuse to give it up. And his reasons make some sense.

iPod as a device without distractions or complications

There are several conversations on networks like Reddit about this phenomenon, and of course you have to have taken very good care of the iPod for it to still work for you. Those who still carry it in their pockets argue that it is a distraction-free device. On an iPod you select the music you want to listen to and that’s it, there are no social networks to waste time on. Others say something similar: “on an iPod there is no internet, and therefore there are no ads”

An iPod can still be a perfect gym companion if you want to leave your iPhone at home.

Other users prefer it to the iPhone at certain times, such as when they go to the gym. They leave the iPhone at home and take only what they need, the music to train. And the headphones, of course. There are also those who simply refuse to subscribe to a music service and prefer to continue listening to their personal collection, and even open the device to change the mechanical drive for an SSD.

There are those that still use Rockbox, a free operating system that can be installed on iPods that gives you a little more functionality. I would tell you that this breaks the warranty, but speaking of iPods that were sold a decade and a half ago… it’s not worth worrying about.

In general, the classic iPod is appreciated as a device free of ads, subscriptions, interruptions and distraction. The memory of a past in which our attention was not so blurred. You can try to do the same with an iPhone, but it is impossible to achieve the same in that aspect.

If this inspires you, you still have eBay so you can search for older iPod models that still work. There is a whole active market. In this Reddit thread they also mention alternative stores, but more focused on the United States. If you live there maybe you have more variety.

Image | Insung-yoon