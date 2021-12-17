“There are people who have forgotten the spirit of the collective”. Lotito furioso, seven players leave the Christmas party before his speech

Tomorrow is the Genoa at the Olimpico and the Lazio he is grappling with two problems that are not easy to solve. The first: the poor tactical feeling between the team and Sarri. The second: the group seems to have lost the solidity of the past years. He talks about it Republic.

“” There are people who have forgotten the spirit of the collective, “Lotito shouted referring to the players. He was and is furious, the president, because 7 of them left the Hotel St. Regis, where the party was held on Tuesday evening of Christmas of Lazio, before his speech.

Radu and Felipe Anderson had been allowed to leave early for family problems, others like Basic, Kamenovic and Vavro simply thought the party was over, Milinkovic and Marusic instead sinned superficially – there were no polemical intentions, that’s for sure. – and yesterday they suffered, like their “escape” companions, the hard-nosed reprimand of the ds Tare. And everyone apologized “