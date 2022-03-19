“There are people who may have hypertension due to hormonal causes,” emphasizes Dr. García

Dr. Yussel García Amador, medical director of the Hospital de la Concepción de San Germán, clarifies some notions about primary medicine and high blood pressure control.

Dr. Yussel García Amador, medical director of the Hospital de la Concepción de San Germán. Photo: Provided to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“Hypertension is dangerous because it doesn’t warn; when the symptoms appear, it is too late. If there was no prevention, by having the symptoms, it has already done the damage”, said Dr. Yussel García Amador, medical director of the Hospital de la Concepción de San Germán, who also emphasized prevention.

“There are people who can have high blood pressure due to hormonal causes,” and by regulating this, the patient’s body is regulated, emphasizes Dr. García Amador. In other words, there are factors that are transitory.

Regarding prevention, the specialist emphasizes that the patient should go to their primary care physician at least once a year, since a general examination is carried out and the pressure is evaluated there.

“There are several factors that can raise the voltage”, depending on the factor, the time in which the patient will have high blood pressure. For example, there are patients with high blood pressure due to kidney failure or cardiovascular disease.

He also recommends eating a balanced, low-fat diet and exercising for 30 or 35 minutes to prevent blood pressure from rising.

Regarding this condition, Dr. Luis Rivera, a specialist in internal medicine, specified that the incidence of hypertension in Puerto Rico has increased considerably and the cases that occur are especially in older people. In addition to this, lifestyle has also affected its development.

“Due to the risk factors that we have, which include obesity, alcoholism, smoking, sedentary life, we have been having young patients, under thirty, with high blood pressure problems,” said Dr. Rivera.

And it is currently estimated that about 65% of the Puerto Rican population suffers from obesity, one of the main biomarkers of hypertension and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Another of the difficulties that arise is that people do not consult their doctor on a regular basis, they do so when the disease is in an advanced and uncontrolled stage.

The Primary Physician and Hypertension

Hypertension is common, mostly affecting men over 45 and women over 55. It is one of the factors that can worsen some conditions. Depending on the severity of this high severitywill depend on the patient’s comorbidity.

Primary medicine is made up of the doctor who will guide the patient towards good health and to prevent diseases and, in case of having a chronic disease, it is the primary doctor who directs you where to go.

It can be a general practitioner, family doctor or internal medicine, although other doctors can also be primary doctors, depending on the needs of the patient, as highlighted by the medical director of the Hospital de la Concepción San Germán, Dr. Yussel García Amador.

“The primary doctor will be from the beginning to the end; the primary physician refers the patient to a specialist, but then the patient returns to that primary physician for guidance,” he said.

Prevention

Having a healthy, active lifestyle with a good weight can reduce the risk of the patient developing high blood pressure, which is classified as “the silent killer”.

As for diabetes, these are almost always accompanied by high blood pressure problems, which is why they indicate treatments to reduce pressure. Even if the person is not hypertensive, medications are prescribed to protect their heart, but the treatment will vary depending on what each patient presents.

High blood pressure is dynamic, over time you can be given more medicine, but it can also go down, due to aging, losing weight, or being more active, among other problems that could have been corrected, so it could be normalized pressure and, in conjunction with your primary care physician, may remove or reduce some blood pressure medications.

He also recalled that eating salty foods every day can raise your blood pressure, so diet is very important to control it.