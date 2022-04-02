The El Salvador National Soccer Team culminated on the night of last Wednesday, with a 2-0 defeat against Mexico at the mythical Estadio Azteca, their participation in the Octagonal Final, a decisive instance of the Concacaf Qualifying heading to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (which will have the draw for its group stage this Friday).

Although he managed to accumulate two victories, The Selecta finished penultimate (only above Honduras) and therefore was left out of the maximum appointment. Hugo Pérez, coach of the national team, pointed out that a new process is comingof which some players can stop being part.

“Some will not continue. we need a makeover. To go to a World Cup you need guys who are consistent“, he stated in quotes reproduced by El Gráfico. “If the players from El Salvador don’t go out to play or don’t prepare, will not be in selection. That is not a responsibility of the club, it is not an excuse for a player not to take care of himself, not train and not eat well. That’s over while I’m“, he added.

“There are players who probably won’t continue and I told them., because I am not hiding. I told them that I thank you all for what we have done, but life goes on. Those I am not going to call, I will speak on the phone and, if we have to give them a farewell game, we give it to them“, he continued.

In addition, he made a self-criticism: “Maybe I was wrong to test players. Maybe I was wrong in thinking that some players were going to give me more. I already have an idea of ​​who will be and who will no longer“.