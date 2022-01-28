In Don’t Look Up he is an astronomy professor fascinated by the world of the media and terrified of the near end of the world, but also in reality Leonardo Dicaprio he often found himself in the role of Cassandra. On the other hand, we all know of his commitment against the climate crisis and in favor of the ecosystem, themes the actor spoke about in the long interview with Deadline in which he ‘granted’ nine years to us and our planet, without neglect a parenthesis on Covid and Omicron variant. But that started from the conflict between cinema and streaming. “There are pros and cons”, claimed the Academy Award, without hiding which side he is most oriented towards.

There are obviously pros and cons – he said, questioned about how cinema and streaming can find a new normal. – The advantage is that I hear of a lot of interesting ideas funded between documentaries, miniseries and independent films. The downside is how many people are actually going to the movies to see something else than the major franchises?

And again, on the upcoming release of the Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese and on future of cinema:

As much as I can, I want to make films that I and others can go to the cinema to see. With some movies it’s a lot harder right now, but Killers may still have a theatrical release, hopefully. For the rest, the two will coexist, I hope that people will still want to go and see engaging and interesting films. I believe that experience will never go away, it will just be different.

On Netflix, the film directed by Adam McKay it was an absolute success. One of the most viewed in the world. More opportunity to talk about awards, past and future, with the good Leonardo. And how the promotion of films has changed in recent times.

In addition to how much his latest film reminds him of a unforgettable masterpiece of cinema history and the scene where he found himself improvising for sixteen minutes with Jonah Hill & Co. in the White House Oval Office.

But just from Don’t Look Up the discussion could not fail to shift to the problems relating to global warming and its foundation, which deals with it …

“In my life I have had two great passions, acting and spreading the message on the climate crisis – DiCaprio said. – I’ve had a foundation for 20 years and have seen world leaders make substantial commitments, but just like in this film, time is running out. I think the powers that be, the private sector, governments are not making the transition fast enough. We literally have a nine-year window “.

“We are not yet feeling the real impact of climate change and our oceans are warming to record levels – has continued. – And they don’t stop. We are really at the point of having to act as if it were the Second World War. Time is running out. Governments around the world must work together. As well as all of us. We have to do it”.