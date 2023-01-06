“There are screams and cries in Culiacán”: citizens narrated the terror they experienced before the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán

“About three hours ago they took my car and I was able to take shelter here,” that’s how Marcos Vizcarraa journalist from Coahuila, narrated on his Twitter account what he experienced because of the so-called “culiacanazo 2”.

The city of Culiacán became a field of war, “there are screams and criessome began to report that there were armed people, to which the governor made an announcement on social networks that no citizen left their homes, ambiguous information, since there were no more details.

During the morning, users on social networks began to share videos and photos of attacks on citizens, at the same time they reported that there were shots at the airport. In the same way, there were photos that began to circulate of various fumaroles throughout the city.

“I have been informed by the Secretary of @SEGOB_mx, @adan_augusto, that the Federal Armed Forces have been carrying out an operation in the Jesús María union, municipality of culiacan”, can be read in his Twitter message.

In the press conference given by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), they recognized that there were 19 blockades in the state, in the same way the armed forces continue in the territory to control the situation.

“I reiterate to the public the importance of remaining calm and protecting themselves until the actions are completed,” he concluded his message.

Marcos Vizcarra was affected by this type of attack by armed persons, as he said that he was sheltered north of the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, where he “they removed his car and I took shelter here”.

“The armed men entered the Hotel named ‘Two’ and are threatening clients so that they give them their car keys.”

The violence that occurred this Thursday was detected at different points of sinaloa since they supposedly carried out an operation to capture Ovidio Guzmán, this caused some airlines to suspend their operation.

CULIACÁN SHOOTING

The Culiacan airport He wrote on his social network that “For the safety of all passengers, the airport will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., any questions about your flight, contact your airline, avoid going to the airport.”

From then on, Aeroméxico reported that a bullet impact was detected in the fuselage of the Embraer 190 team that was ready to operate flight AM165, whose route was from Culiacán to Mexico City.

Other reports indicated that there are vehicles on fire on the highway that joins Culiacan and Mazatlanwhile there was a shooting after the capture of the son of “Chapo” Guzmán.

They also mentioned that there were armed men in hospitals from Culiacán, some mentioned that they were supposed to be people from the Sinaloa Cartel and the reason why they were there was because they had wounded from confrontations with the Armed Forces, but that information that circulated on the networks is false, since there is nothing to confirm this moment, in addition to the fact that it is a video from a South American country.

Users mention that it looks like a ghost town, in some places there is no one on the streets and this would be another day for which the citizens of Culiacán have to stay at home, since some have mentioned that there are people trying to go down to the drivers of their cars.

